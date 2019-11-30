The 2019-2020 NBA season is in full swing. During the off-season, a lot of teams signed players at rock-bottom prices to make way for superstars and their fat paychecks. At least four players are performing way above their pay grade; Dwight Howard for the Los Angeles Lakers, Glen Robinson and Alec Burks for the Golden State Warriors, and Brandon Ingram for the New Orleans Pelicans.

8-time all-star Dwight Howard returned to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 2008 Olympic gold medalist signed a $2.6 million contract deal to play for his former team. He was waived by Memphis Grizzlies during the off-season, and joined the Lakers as a free agent. Working as a defensive specialist, Howard is averaging 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks a game for the Lakers this year. His current stats are a far cry from 20 plus points, 14 rebounds, and almost 3 blocks a game when he played for Orlando during his younger years.

However, he fits the center role for the Lakers beautifully. The forward positions are occupied by 25 plus points scoring monsters such as Lebron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers are enjoying a defensive center in the middle for a mere fraction of the price for their superstar forwards. The Lakers are currently 17-2, the best in the NBA.

Glen Robinson and Alec Burks are playing for the Golden State Warriors for $1.9 million and $2.3 million, respectively. It's been an unlucky year for the Warriors with Klay Thompson not likely to play this season due to injury. Other stars followed suit, including Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney, Alen Smailagic, D'Angelo Russell and two other players. Injury trouble broke the entire Warriors roster and bench players Robinson and Burks are showing their worth, averaging double-digit scoring in the absence of the Warriors core players.

According to CBS Sports, the biggest bargain win is Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans. He was part of a big package trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, including two other players, draft rights, and cash for just Anthony Davis. The joke is on the Lakers, as Ingram is putting up almost the same numbers as Anthony Davis this season averaging 25.9 points a game, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He also made a career-high of 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets early this November. Davis is producing 26.1 points, 9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Lakers.