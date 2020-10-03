The 2019-20 NBA season is coming to a close, and most teams are already doing what they can to upgrade their rosters for the upcoming season that may start as early as December. One deal in the works could send Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George to the Brooklyn Nets, completing a formidable big-three.

The Clippers put their hopes this season on two superstars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, acquiring both in the off season. The two played well enough together to earn the second seed in the Western Conference. However, in the playoffs, it was apparent that the Clippers' game was not as solid against strong teams, even losing to the Denver Nuggets before reaching the Conference Finals.

According to NBA Analysis, the Clippers' lack of chemistry became apparent during the playoffs, with some key players even showing "a lack of respect" to Paul George.

Trading George to the Nets by acquiring two players, Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddle, can give the Clippers penetration options that would allow Leonard to act as a finisher to their talented backcourt.

Other teams expressed interest in Paul George such as the Boston Celtics.

A younger lineup supporting Leonard is also good for the Clippers' long-term outlook, even if they eventually need to replace Leonard someday with other young finishers such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, or Ben Simmons.

In the meantime, the Nets gain a big-three—a winning formula in the NBA. Having three superstars always earned championships since the days of Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy. Boston faced them with their own big three: Bird, Parish, McHale, and the two teams shared the championships between them in the 80s.

In the 90s, there's the Jordan, Pippen, Rodman tandem and the Heat sported a James, Wade, and Bosh big three in the 2000s that won a few championships.

However, having more stars is not always a winning formula. In 2003-2004, the Lakers took it a step further by having four superstars. They added Gary Payton and Karl Malone to the Shaq-Kobe tandem. The team ended up losing to the Detroit Pistons 1-4. At the time, the Pistons didn't even have a single superstar on their roster and was led by a defensive all-star, Ben Wallace.