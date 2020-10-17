The Miami Heat surprisingly made it to the NBA finals after starting as the 5th seed of the Eastern Conference. They even gave the Lakers two losses before conceding the crown. No other team was able to do that in the entire playoffs.

It can be said that Jimmy Butler and company played their hearts out, but it wasn't enough. On the other end of the spectrum, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team to the top seed two seasons in a row but failed to make it to the finals.

It can be considered a match made in heaven.

According to The Sports Rush, the Miami Heat knows what the team is missing, one more man to take the pressure off Butler while the young guys like Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn develop. This is why they are going "all-in" to acquire Antetokounmpo as soon as possible.

Antetokounmpo is still guaranteed to play for the Bucks for one more year, and the Heat is preparing the money now to offer the two-time MVP. They only have Butler on max contract, and he deserves it. Meanwhile, Adebayo, Nunn, and Herro are on rookie contracts. As for the others such as Meyers Leonard, Solomon Hill, Duncan Robinson, and Goran Dragic, the Heat is expected to give as little as possible or make no offer at all.

That would give the young Miami team time to develop in preparation for Antetokounmpo and save enough money this season to confidently make a max contract offer.

While other teams have the same idea, nobody other than the Heat can offer what Antetokounmpo wants, a championship ring. Teams either do not have the salary cap space or are not strong enough to contend with the James-Davis duo.

The Brooklyn Nets, for example, also expressed their interest in Antetokounmpo, but with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already taking up much of their salary cap space, it's highly unlikely they can make a convincing offer.

Other teams with the space for it are not likely going to change the fate of Antetokounmpo in his goal of winning a championship. Analysts believe that he would rather stay with the Bucks than move to a less-than championship-caliber team.