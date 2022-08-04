"First Kill," the new Netflix supernatural lesbian teen drama released two months ago, has not been picked up for a second season. The series premiered with eight one-hour-long episodes and has since been cancelled by the streaming giant.

Fans of the short-lived series are upset with this news as the show was one of the few women-loving-women representations available on mainstream media. According to Variety, the cancelation was due to viewing numbers not matching the cost of production.

Deadline contradicts this claim and cites "First Kill's" various achievements since its first release.

The publication says, "First Kill cracked into the streamer's weekly Top 10 for English-language TV series with its first three days of release, ranking No. 7 (No. 3 non-Stranger Things title) with 30.3M hours viewed. It peaked at No. 3 in its first full week of release with 48.8M hours viewed, only behind Stranger Things 4 and Peaky Blinders Season 6, and spent one more week in the Top 10 before falling off. The series easily cleared 100M hours viewed in its first 28 days of release."

Upset fans of the show have taken notice of this too and are using Twitter to voice out their frustrations regarding the cancellation. One Twitter user wrote, "First Kill wasn't cancelled because it wasn't doing well, it was cancelled because it featured a lesbian relationship with a Black lesbian lead."

Another tweet comparing "First Kill" to the "Kissing Booth" movies, which garnered 18.2K likes since yesterday, said, "they canceled first kill because of the ratings" bro have you seen the content that netflix shits out??? what kissing booth movie are we on now?"

The series "First Kill" is based on a short story by horror writer V.E. Schwab who wrote the first episode and produced it alongside Emma Roberts. The enemy-turned-lover, biracial, starcrossed lesbian high school lovers show follows Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) who come from warring vampire and vampire hunter families.