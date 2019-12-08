New York Knicks Head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart were relieved of their coaching duties. Assistant coach Mike Miller has been promoted to interim/acting head coach. The Knicks are currently in 15th place in the Eastern Conference. The team's 4-18 win-loss record is the worst performance in the conference and the entire league. It is even worse than the controversial Golden State "wounded" Warriors who have a season record of 5-19.

The Warriors just won a narrow come from behind victory against the Chicago Bulls while the Knicks suffered eight straight losses in the past three weeks. Coach Fizdale is only into his second season as the Knicks Head Coach. He replaced retired Utah Jazz superstar Jeff Hornacek who also coached the Knicks for two seasons. Hornacek is the third leg of the Stockton-Malone tandem that went up against Michael Jordan and the Bulls. Fizdale, on the other hand, never played in the NBA but was an assistant coach for several teams since 2003. He was the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016-2017, where they lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Grizzlies management fired him on his second season after 19 games. Deja Vu.

Coach Fizdale was an assistant coach for the Warriors in 2003-2004 and the Miami Heat from 2008 to 2016. The Heat won the NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. They were also the first runners up in 2011 and 2014. According to CBS Sports, Fizdale was hired because of his relationship with star players, especially during his time with the Warriors and Miami Heat.

Players like Lebron James and Dwayne Wade have publicly voiced their support for Fizdale. But after failing to sign James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving, his tenure as a coach became shaky, especially with the team's abysmal performance. According to insiders, the Knicks were not even expecting a playoff appearance from Fizdale, only the semblance of an improving team roster. Fizdale failed to deliver in that regard.