Neymar Jr. may be a world famous football star, but that did not help him in his pursuit of Brazilian volleyball players Key and Keyt Alves. The twin sisters have revealed that the Paris Saint-Germain forward was brave enough to slide in their DMs in an attempt to "get with both of them."

The Alves sisters are celebrities in their own right thanks to successful careers in the Brazilian professional volleyball scene. They also boast a social media following that goes into the millions. Key has almost 8 million followers on Instagram, while her sister has 1.8 million followers of her own.

According to Marca, Neymar was able to catch the attention of Keyt Alves when he slid into her DMs on Instagram. Her twin explained: "He was chatting with my twin sister, before she was in a relationship." Then, Key said that Neymar stopped messaging Keyt when she started dating someone else. "Then what did he do? He sent me a message, as if the two of us hadn't discussed him calling her," she mused.

Keyt had obviously informed her sister that the Brazil international footballed had reached out to her in the past. This is why Key did not expect that Neymar would try his chances with her too. She immediately called him out for what he did and in response, he allegedly said: "Who knows, maybe I'll get with both of you."

In the end, Neymar was not able to "get with" either sister, let alone both.

It is unclear when the conversations took place, but Neymar's current girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, won't be happy to hear about it. The pair reportedly split back in 2020, but appear to have rekindled their romance since at least last year. The Brazilian model was spotted back in Neymar's arms earlier this month as they celebrated his 31st birthday together.

It remains to be seen if the revelation by the Alves sisters will make a dent in Neymar and Biancardi's relationship. However, earlier this week, the footballer hinted that he and his girlfriend are able to quickly brush aside arguments. He compared clashes in the PSG dressing room to arguments with his girlfriend, claiming that they stay together despite the occasional conflicts.