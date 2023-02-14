Neymar Jr. has always been the subject of conflict speculations ever since he arrived in Paris Saint-Germain. Now, he has taken it upon himself to admit that tensions exist in the dressing room and disagreements have flared up in recent days.

In this particular instance, Neymar said that there was indeed an argument between himself and his PSG teammates as well as with club advisor Luis Campos. The clash apparently happened after the club lost to Monaco 3-1 in their Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

PSG is still sitting on top of the league table, but Neymar says that it is natural for tempers to flare when a club suffers defeat. He opened up about the incident when he joined manager Christophe Galtier in the pre-match press conference for the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League Round match against Bayern Munich.

Neymar: “I understand the criticism but I feel very good. I will keep playing at my best for Paris Saint-Germain and I’ll do that until the end of the season”. 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #PSG



“I trust myself, I’ve big confidence and we will try to show the best version of PSG”. pic.twitter.com/Qngh5jCACd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

"There was a small discussion, we did not agree. We argued but it happens all the time. I also argue with my girlfriend and we are still together," said the Brazilian. According to the Daily Mail, Neymar was unhappy with the results and reprimanded teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike for failing to pass him the ball when he wanted it and for their bad decision-making during the match.

Then, the entire squad faced criticism from Campos in the dressing room for "lack of aggressiveness." This reportedly did not go down well with both Neymar and Marquinhos. the two Brazilians then engaged in an argument with the club advisor.

"Football is not all love, sometimes we argue to improve. It's true that we have not been good and PSG are not used to losing," admitted Neymar before adding that arguments are part of the process and a normal part of the game.

"Discussions are part of football, and it has helped us to know what we each think," he said. Neymar then proceeded to hit out at those who have been leaking stories to the press about what goes on in the dressing room.

"It's a little sad because it should stay between us. It shouldn't come out, because it's [something that happens] day to day and we have to stay together."

He admitted that the leaks cause the people involved to get more upset and the stories are sometimes ill-intentioned. However, he also admitted that it would be complicated to try to find out how the stories leak out in public.

Nevertheless, Neymar thinks that tensions and arguments are normal in any club especially when the results are not great. Apart from the loss against Monaco, PSG were knocked out of the Coupe de France by eternal rivals Marseille just days ago.

Moving forward, he thinks that they must remain united in order to learn from the failures. "We know that there are some failures but we want to improve and we are aiming to show PSG's best version," he said.

They will have their first opportunity to lift the spirits in the dressing room when they face Bayern Munich on Tuesday. It is no secret that PSG are desperate to win the UEFA Champions League, and they are facing a big test against the six-time European Champions.