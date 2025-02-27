A woman from Essex has been awarded £170,000 in compensation from the NHS after developing a crippling addiction to the mobile game Candy Crush as a result of medication prescribed for restless legs syndrome (RLS).

The woman, who remains unnamed, was given dopamine agonists to manage her condition but was not warned of the potential side effects, which included impulse control disorders. Over six years, her compulsive behaviour escalated, leading her to spend £100,000 on in-game purchases and virtual slot machine games, according to the Daily Mail.

What Is Restless Legs Syndrome?

Restless legs syndrome, also known as Willis-Ekbom Disease, is a neurological disorder that causes an uncomfortable crawling sensation in the legs, particularly at night, often leading to an uncontrollable urge to move them. The condition is classified as a sleep disorder due to its tendency to disrupt rest, leaving sufferers exhausted and frustrated.

According to the NHS, most cases have no clear cause and are termed idiopathic or primary RLS. However, secondary RLS is linked to underlying conditions such as iron deficiency anaemia or kidney disease. Some researchers believe that disruptions in dopamine function may contribute to involuntary leg movements, prompting the use of dopamine agonist medications like Ropinirole and Pramipexole to treat the disorder.

The Link Between Dopamine Agonists and Addiction

The woman first sought medical help in 2008 due to persistent sleep disturbances caused by leg twitching. She was diagnosed with RLS and prescribed Ropinirole, a dopamine agonist, which initially relieved her symptoms. However, after experiencing severe nausea and vomiting, her doctor switched her prescription to Pramipexole in 2014.

While the new medication helped alleviate her symptoms, she was not warned of potential side effects, including compulsive gambling and shopping. Following the loss of her husband later that year, her RLS worsened, leading her doctor to double her Pramipexole dosage. Still, no mention was made of the risks associated with the drug.

Within weeks, she began playing Candy Crush compulsively. What started as a harmless pastime soon spiralled into an addiction, with the woman spending hours on the game each day. Eventually, her compulsive behaviour extended to virtual slot machines, leading to devastating financial consequences.

Studies indicate that dopamine agonists can trigger impulse control disorders in up to 10% of patients, yet the woman was never informed of these risks. The NHS has since admitted that her doctor failed to provide adequate warnings and had prescribed her an excessive dosage of Pramipexole. As a result, she received a £170,000 settlement, per Leigh Day.

How Candy Crush Fuels Compulsive Behaviour

While Candy Crush may seem like an innocent pastime, mobile games are specifically designed to be addictive. In 2018, mobile gaming generated £55.6 billion ($70.3 billion), accounting for 51% of global gaming revenue. Their success is largely due to reward-driven mechanics, scarcity tactics, and psychological hooks that encourage compulsive play.

The game's simple mechanics—matching three or more candies—create an immediate sense of achievement. Early levels are easy to complete, releasing dopamine in the brain and reinforcing continued play. As players advance, the game increases in difficulty while limiting available lives. This scarcity model encourages users to return later or spend money on in-game purchases to keep playing.

Additionally, Candy Crush uses near-miss experiences, endless progression, and variable difficulty to maintain engagement. Players are encouraged to buy power-ups or extra moves, creating a spending loop where they repeatedly pay to progress faster. These mechanisms make the game particularly dangerous for individuals with impulse control disorders, like the woman in this case.

NHS Admits Negligence in Prescribing High-Dose Medication

The NHS's admission of fault in this case has raised concerns over the prescription of dopamine agonists without adequate warnings. A similar case was reported last month, in which a father of two lost £100,000 due to compulsive gambling triggered by the same class of medication. He, too, received a compensation payout from the NHS.

Experts argue that doctors should provide clearer guidance on the risks associated with dopamine agonists, particularly regarding impulse control disorders. Patients prescribed these medications should be closely monitored for changes in behaviour, including excessive gambling, shopping, or gaming.

For the Essex woman, the consequences of her addiction were devastating. Her financial losses amounted to over £100,000, leaving her in severe debt. While the NHS compensation will provide some relief, the emotional and financial toll of her experience remains significant.

As awareness grows regarding the risks of dopamine agonists, medical professionals may need to reconsider how they prescribe and monitor these medications. For now, this case serves as a cautionary tale about the unintended consequences of certain treatments—and the power of mobile gaming addiction to spiral out of control.