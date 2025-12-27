Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka will leave the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League after the 2025 season, ending his high-profile run on the breakaway circuit.

The 35-year-old golfer, who signed a contract reportedly worth more than £73.9 million ($100 million), made the decision to prioritise his family following a personal tragedy.

LIV Golf confirmed the mutual separation on Tuesday, with CEO Scott O'Neil announcing that Talor Gooch will replace Koepka as captain of Smash GC.

Emotional Impact and Family Focus

The announcement comes just months after Koepka's wife, Jena, revealed on social media in October that she had suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks.

The couple, who share a two-year-old son named Crew, received an outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow athletes.

Koepka's decision to step back from the sport reflects a shift in priorities after what sources close to his family describe as a period of emotional recovery.

Known for his competitive intensity, the former world number one now appears intent on finding balance away from the pressures of the professional circuit.

His choice to walk away from a reported £73.9 million ($100 million) contract underscores the depth of his commitment to family life.

The decision also follows a challenging 2025 season in which Koepka struggled for form, finishing 31st among 54 golfers in the LIV Golf individual standings.

Career Achievements and Contract Implications

Koepka joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League in June 2022, in a deal reportedly worth more than £73.9 million ($100 million).

During his time with the tour, he became the first LIV player to win five individual titles, most recently triumphing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia in August 2024.

However, the 2025 season told a different story. Koepka failed to finish inside the top 15 in his final eight starts and missed the cut in three of the four major championships. His best result came at the US Open, where he tied for 12th place.

Despite inconsistent form, his influence on LIV Golf and its visibility among fans remained substantial.

What's Next for Koepka

According to ESPN, Koepka informed the PGA Tour of his decision to leave LIV Golf before the public announcement.

If he decides to return, he will have to reapply for PGA Tour membership, as he did not renew it before the 2022–23 season. The reinstatement process would involve input from the PGA Tour's board and player directors.

The PGA Tour issued a brief statement, saying: 'Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success.

The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.'

Koepka will remain eligible to play in major championships due to his five-year exemption for winning the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in New York.

Support from Fellow Players

Talor Gooch, who will assume the Smash GC captaincy, praised Koepka's influence and professionalism. 'He is one of the greatest competitors in the game, and I have learned so much from him while being his teammate,' Gooch said. 'I wish him, Jena, and their family all the best.'

While fans may be disappointed to see one of golf's fiercest competitors step away, Koepka's decision serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished athletes face moments where family must come first.