Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffered a left knee injury on 29 December 2025 in a regular season game against the Miami Heat. Jokic, widely regarded as a favourite for the NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award this season, left the court near the end of the first half after accidentally injuring his knee during play. He was later ruled 'questionable to return' and did not re-enter the game.

The injury happened when Jokic's teammate Spencer Jones stepped on his left foot while defending under the Miami basket. The contact caused Jokic's left leg to hyperextend, and the Serbian centre went down, clutching his knee before limping to the locker room.

MRI Scheduled to Determine Severity

The Denver Nuggets have said that Jokic will undergo an MRI scan to check for any structural damage. Such scans are routine after knee injuries to see if ligaments, tendons or cartilage are affected, but the full results have not yet been released.

At present, no timetable exists for Jokic's return, as posted by the Denver Nuggets on X. The team and medical staff will review the MRI results before making any statements on how long he might be out, if at all.

Injury Came During MVP-Calibre Performance

Before leaving the game, Jokic had scored 21 points, added five rebounds and contributed eight assists in just 19 minutes of play. He was helping Denver recover from a 15-point deficit against Miami when the injury struck.

This season, Jokic has been one of the NBA's best performers. He is averaging close to 30 points per game, and he leads the league in rebounds and assists — a rare triple-threat combination that has strengthened his MVP case.

Only a few days before the knee injury, Jokic had a historic performance on Christmas Day, recording an extraordinary triple-double with 56 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. That kind of output has reinforced his reputation as one of the league's most dominant players.

Nuggets' Injury Woes Growing

In addition to Jokic's injury concern, the Nuggets have faced challenges with other key players this season. Aaron Gordon is sidelined with a hamstring injury, forward Cameron Johnson is expected to miss several weeks with a knee issue, and guard Christian Braun remains out with an ankle sprain. These missing pieces have already tested Denver's depth and performance.

The accumulation of injuries means Jokic's availability matters even more. If he does miss time, the Nuggets could struggle to maintain their high level of play, especially as they aim for top standing in the Western Conference.

Fans and Analysts Await Medical News

Fans and analysts across the NBA are closely watching updates on Jokic's status. Given his importance to the Nuggets' offence and defence, any extended absence could not only affect Denver's position in the standings but also Jokic's chances of winning the MVP award again.

Jokic has been remarkably durable in his career to date. He has rarely missed significant stretches of play and has played through minor injuries before. However, knee injuries can be unpredictable. Even if there is no major structural damage, the team may choose to rest him prudently to avoid aggravating the condition.

What's Next for Jokic and the Nuggets?

As the Nuggets prepare for the next phase of the season, the medical results from Jokic's MRI will be key. If the scans show only a sprain or minor issue, Jokic might return quickly and continue his MVP push. If the injury is more serious, he could miss multiple games, which would raise questions about the Nuggets' prospects in the regular season.

At this stage, officials and the team have not released detailed medical findings. Fans will have to wait for official statements once the MRI and other tests are complete.