LeBron James has found himself at the heart of yet another storm, and this time, fans say his behaviour crossed a line.

During a solemn performance of the US national anthem before the Los Angeles Lakers' Christmas Day game, the 40-year-old NBA icon was caught casually practising a golf swing as others stood in silence.

Videos of the moment, first shared by ESPN's TikTok account, racked up more than 317,000 views within hours. Viewers were quick to voice outrage, accusing James of showing 'disrespect' to the anthem and to the country that, as one comment pointedly put it, 'made him a millionaire'.

LeBron James Criticised Over 'Disrespectful' Anthem Gesture

Singer and vocal coach Stevie Mackey had just begun The Star-Spangled Banner when cameras focused on James. Rather than standing with his hand over his heart like his teammates and many spectators, the Lakers forward practised a golf swing and spoke quietly to someone nearby.

The footage quickly prompted debate online. Some viewers described him as unlikable, while others shared memes criticising what they perceived as arrogance. Many saw his behaviour during the anthem as a sign of distance between celebrity athletes and their fans.

James has not commented publicly on the backlash. His silence, however, has done little to ease tempers among those who believe public figures should honour traditions on national platforms.

LeBron James' Links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Add Fuel to the Fire

This incident comes as scrutiny of James's personal associations increases, particularly his past friendship with music executive Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this year.

Reports have resurfaced suggesting that James, along with other high-profile figures, once attended Combs's infamous parties, events alleged to have involved coercion and sexual misconduct. In a 2020 interview that has since re-emerged online, James quipped, 'Hey, everybody know, ain't no party like a Diddy party,' a remark that now draws far less laughter.

Online commenters quickly resurfaced those ties beneath the viral anthem video. One wrote: 'Looks more like practising for dancing when he sees his buddy Diddy,' while another sneered, 'He's such a joke.' The merging of these two controversies has amplified criticism of James's character at a time when his public image is already under pressure.

Allegations Surrounding Diddy's Parties Draw in Other Celebrities

The ripples extend beyond James. Earlier this year, Florida native Manzaro Joseph filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of human trafficking and sexual assault during a birthday celebration held several years ago. The complaint names an extraordinary guest list, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and music legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Joseph's statement alleges that James was present when the assault occurred and that he witnessed the incident without intervening. He even claims the basketball star, dressed only in a towel, remarked, 'Y'all better do something about that!'

Combs's legal team has denied the accusation, calling the lawsuit an attempt to attract attention for financial gain. They say the claims do not reflect reality and state that Combs intends to contest them in court.

While Emilio Estefan was listed as a defendant, James was not. Both Gloria and Emilio issued firm denials, clarifying that the alleged events could not have taken place at their property. 'The house in question was never a home where we resided but one we owned for family use,' their statement read. 'There were no parties held there between 2012 and 2019, and we have documentation to support these facts.'

Reputation Under Pressure

James's camp remains silent for now, but as the footage continues to circulate and old connections resurface, questions swirl around how or if the Lakers legend can regain the public's trust.