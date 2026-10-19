Noni Madueke struck an 80th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest to keep Arsenal's Premier League title defence on track, strengthening his case to be seen as more than an impact substitute.

The 24-year-old cut inside and fired a shot that deflected past the goalkeeper to give Arsenal the lead. The goal capped a run of encouraging performances against Leeds, Lille and Forest. It will add to the debate over how Mikel Arteta uses a player who has divided opinion since his arrival from Chelsea.

Three Games, Three Big Contributions

Madueke's recent run began against Leeds, when he started on the left because Christos Tzolis was injured. Arsenal won that match 2-1, and the opportunity gave the forward a chance to press his claim for regular minutes.

He followed that in Europe. Deployed on his natural right flank against Lille in the Champions League on 13 October, Madueke started again and supplied the assist for Jurriën Timber's opening goal in a comfortable 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka scored the third as Arsenal turned a tight contest into a convincing victory.

The winner against Forest showed a different side to his game. Madueke's contribution was decisive rather than merely supportive, and it came when Arsenal needed a breakthrough.

Stepping in for Trossard

Arsenal strengthened their attack in the summer by signing Greek international Tzolis from Club Brugge as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who moved to Besiktas. Tzolis's injury subsequently created an opening for Madueke on the left, and he has used it to show he can offer a threat from either flank.

The question for Arteta is how to balance competing options in a squad with little margin for error. Arsenal won the Premier League in 2025-26 for the first time in 22 years, and the manager has emphasised the importance of players who can change games from the bench. Madueke's recent form supports that approach, although it has also raised the prospect of a more prominent starting role.

From Scepticism to Opportunity

Madueke, a reported £48.5 million signing, was met with criticism from some Arsenal supporters, with concerns about his consistency and how he would fit into the existing squad. Questions about his end product remain, and a single goal does not settle them.

Arteta, however, has been clear about the forward's standing within the squad. 'It's someone that's very much loved in and around the dressing room,' the Arsenal manager said.

That support matters because Madueke's role has often been defined by short appearances, with limited time to make an impression. Starts against Leeds and Lille, followed by the decisive goal against Forest, have given him a longer platform.

For Arsenal, the immediate priority is maintaining momentum in both the league and Europe. For Madueke, the challenge is to show that his form is sustained. Having moved from contentious signing to matchwinner, he has given Arteta a stronger case for trusting him as more than a finisher from the bench. Arsenal now face the task of turning individual moments into consistent results, with the title defence and Champions League campaign running side by side.