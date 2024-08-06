KEY POINTS The Serbian superstar, who many consider to be the greatest tennis player of all time, beat Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in a thrilling final.

In addition to his on-court earnings, Djokovic has signed numerous endorsement deals with world-renowned brands.

Novak Djokovic secured one of the most significant titles of his career by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympic final, winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. This victory marked his first Olympic gold and added a new milestone to his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old's only previous Olympic medal was a bronze from the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Djokovic had previously missed out on the podium in London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, losing in the bronze medal matches. However, his latest triumph saw him beat Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2) in a thrilling and hard-fought final.

After securing the decisive point, Djokovic dropped to his knees, overwhelmed with emotion. "It was an incredible battle, incredible fight. Honestly, when the last shot went through him, past him, that was the only moment I actually thought I could win the match," Djokovic said shortly after his victory. "I believed I could win, but to actually win it... he [Alcaraz] keeps on coming back, he keeps on asking me to play my best tennis."

Alcaraz, visibly emotional, also broke down in tears during his post-match interview. "I think I made them proud. I made them believe in a certain way and I'm proud about the way that I represented my flag," he said, reflecting on his performance and the pride he felt despite his loss.

Net Worth and Earnings

As with many top-level athletes, Novak Djokovic's earnings from his sporting achievements form only a part of his overall wealth. According to Metro, Djokovic's net worth is estimated to be around $240 million, though some sources value him slightly lower.

Djokovic has earned over $170 million in prize money, making him one of the highest-paid tennis players in terms of winnings. His impressive record includes 24 Grand Slam titles, surpassing most of his contemporaries and solidifying his status as one of the greatest in tennis history.

Endorsements and Sponsorships

In addition to his on-court earnings, Djokovic has secured numerous endorsement deals with world-renowned brands. These partnerships have been crucial in boosting his net worth. Notable sponsors include:

Lacoste

Asics

Head

Hublot

Peugeot

These endorsement contracts are often multimillion-dollar deals that reflect Djokovic's global influence and commercial appeal.

Investments and Business Ventures

Djokovic has also made wise investments in various sectors. He owns real estate in exclusive locations such as Monte Carlo and Marbella. Furthermore, he has ventured into the business world by founding the restaurant brand "Eqvita," which focuses on healthy eating.

The Serbian tennis star is also known for his philanthropy. Through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, he has donated millions to support children's education and other charitable causes, particularly in his home country of Serbia. Djokovic served as a UNICEF Serbia Ambassador from 2011 to 2015 and then as a global Goodwill Ambassador until May 2020. During this time, he championed the rights of vulnerable children and their communities, with a focus on early childhood development.

Beyond his high-profile endorsements, Djokovic has deals with several other companies, including:

Lemero

NetJets

Raiffeisen Bank International

Ultimate Software Group

These additional partnerships have further increased his net worth, pushing it well over the $200 million mark.