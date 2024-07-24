Charlotte Dujardin, a renowned UK Olympian in dressage, has issued an apology following the release of a video showing her excessively whipping a horse. The International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) has provisionally suspended Dujardin, and she has been removed from the UK's roster for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

In her statement, Dujardin acknowledged the video's existence, expressing deep regret and sorrow for her actions. "What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils. However, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment," she said.

She further assured her full cooperation with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation, and British Dressage during their investigations, stating that she would refrain from further comments until the process concluded.

FEI's Response: "We are Deeply Disappointed"

The FEI has expressed its disappointment over the incident, particularly with the 2024 Olympics approaching. In their statement, the FEI emphasised the importance of addressing any instances of abuse to maintain the integrity of the sport and ensure equine welfare.

"Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI's commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport," said FEI President Ingmar De Vos.

The FEI has a strict stance against any conduct that compromises the welfare of horses, and it enforces robust rules to address such behaviour. The video, received from a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant, was recorded anonymously several years ago during a training session conducted by Dujardin at a private stable. In the footage, Dujardin is seen whipping a horse excessively while another rider is on the horse.

As part of her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in any FEI-sanctioned events or activities, as well as any competitions under the jurisdiction of a National Federation. The British Equestrian Federation will also enforce this suspension, barring her from competing in national events for six months.

Who is Charlotte Dujardin?

Charlotte Dujardin is a celebrated British dressage rider and equestrian. She was on the verge of becoming the most-decorated British female Olympian, a title currently held by retired cyclist Dame Laura Kenny. Dujardin's remarkable career includes team and individual gold medals at the London 2012 Games on her gelding Valegro, and an individual gold and team silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics. At the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games, she secured two bronzes with her new horse, Gio, following Valegro's retirement after the Rio Olympics.

Dujardin was set to compete in both the individual dressage and team events at the 2024 Olympics alongside Carl Hester and world champion Lottie Fry on a new horse, Imhotep. In a recent interview with BBC Sports, conducted a week before the video surfaced, Dujardin expressed her optimism about the Paris Games, stating, "It will be one of the most incredible moments if that does happen. But I don't put any pressure on myself to make that happen."

Beyond her Olympic achievements, Dujardin has also won accolades at the World Equestrian Games, the European Dressage Championships, and the Dressage World Cup.

Moving Forward

The incident has sparked significant discussion within the equestrian community and beyond about the importance of animal welfare and ethical training practices. Dujardin's suspension and the reactions from various stakeholders highlight the stringent measures in place to protect horses and ensure the sport's integrity. As the investigation progresses, the equestrian world watches closely, underscoring the balance between competitive ambition and the ethical treatment of animals.