In an intriguing crossover between gymnastics and American football, Olympic stars Simone Biles and Suni Lee have exchanged their leotards for cameras, taking to NFL sidelines as guest photographers.

These renowned athletes, who captured the world's attention at the Paris Games, brought their precision and flair to capturing American football action, blending sporting worlds in an unexpected manner.

Suni Lee's Festive Debut Behind the Camera

Suni Lee, the 22-year-old from Saint Paul, Minnesota, made her mark as a guest photographer during the Minnesota Vikings' clash with the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day. Held at US Bank Stadium, the game saw the Vikings secure a 23-10 victory, dashing the Lions' playoff hopes.

Lee, a six-time Olympic medallist with golds from Tokyo and Paris, roamed the sidelines, capturing images of the intense match.

The event was imbued with holiday spirit, featuring a star-studded halftime show. Rap icon Snoop Dogg headlined, igniting the stage, while Korean group HUNTR/X delivered a lively rendition of 'The 12 Days of Christmas'.

Country singer Laney Wilson added charm with 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town', performed atop a silver sled, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, joined by his son Matteo, closed with a heartfelt 'White Christmas'. After the game, Lee interacted with Snoop Dogg and HUNTR/X members, creating memorable experiences beyond her photographic responsibilities.

Lee's participation highlighted her local connections, as a Minnesotan supporting the Vikings. Her enthusiasm was evident, providing fans with a unique perspective through the eyes of an elite gymnast turned amateur photographer.

Olympic gold medalist @sunisalee_ is the guest photographer on the field for some Christmas football in Minnesota 📸



DETvsMIN - 4:30pm ET on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/Q8F2Jpjstp — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025

Simone Biles Captures the Action for Her Husband's Team

Following in Lee's footsteps, Simone Biles took on the role of credentialed photographer for the Chicago Bears' game against the San Francisco 49ers. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist, renowned for her gravity-defying routines, focused her lens on the Sunday night fixture, with a personal stake in the outcome.

Biles is married to Bears safety Jonathan Owens, adding a layer of intimacy to her sideline presence. As Owens patrolled the defence, Biles documented the game's highs and lows, from bone-crunching tackles to triumphant plays.

This opportunity allowed her to support her husband up close while showcasing her versatility outside gymnastics.

The Bears-49ers encounter promised high-stakes drama, with both teams competing for positioning in the NFL standings. Biles' participation echoed Lee's, underscoring how these gymnasts are expanding their horizons in their post-competition careers.

#EJAE, Audrey and Rei with Suni Lee at the NFL Christmas Gameday backstage. pic.twitter.com/BXFzGBa1jj — EJAE Updates (@EjaeUpdates) December 26, 2025

NFL sideline photographer, Suni Lee and Snoop Dogg 📸 pic.twitter.com/CCv6e653jj — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) December 26, 2025

Bridging Gymnastics and Gridiron Glory

Biles and Lee, teammates on the triumphant US gymnastics squad in Paris, share a bond forged in Olympic pressure. Their ventures into NFL photography symbolise a broader trend of athletes exploring new passions, inspiring fans across disciplines.

By stepping into media roles, they shed light on professional sports photography and highlight the transferable skills of focus and timing fostered in the gym.

This sideline stint also amplifies their influence, drawing gymnastics enthusiasts to American football and vice versa. As role models, Biles and Lee demonstrate that champions can succeed in multiple arenas, encouraging young athletes to pursue diverse interests.

In total, their guest photography engagements not only provided fresh content for NFL broadcasts but also celebrated the intersection of athletic excellence and creative expression. With Biles and Lee leading the way, more such innovative collaborations can be anticipated in the future.