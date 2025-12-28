The relatives of Spanish football coach Fernando Martín are currently dealing with grief after a family vacation in one of Indonesia's most beautiful coastal areas ended in tragedy.

On Friday, 26 December, the 44-year-old reserve team manager for Valencia CF Femenino B and three of his children lost their lives, according to Spanish news agency EFE. This happened after the small tourist boat they were on sank off the coast of Padar Island, near Labuan Bajo in Komodo National Park.

The area, which is known for attracting global visitors with its stunning terrains and famous aquatic life, unfortunately turned into the scene of a catastrophic incident.

The family, six in total, and five others were aboard the boat when it encountered extreme conditions. A festive break that was expected to be memorable took a dramatic turn when the boat capsized in turbulent waters. Officials are actively looking into the exact timeline of occurrences that resulted in the tragedy.

How Family Vacation Ends in Tragedy

Indonesian state news agency ANTARA reported that the tourist vessel was navigating through the Padar Island Strait when it encountered adverse weather conditions, such as high seas and strong currents. Emergency teams indicated that the vessel might have experienced engine failure prior to capsizing and sinking in the rough waters. Rescue operations also faced significant challenges due to poor weather conditions and restricted visibility.

In total, 11 people were aboard: six family members, four crew and one local guide. Seven people managed to survive the sinking, including Martín's wife, Andrea, and their 7-year-old daughter, Mar. They were rescued and brought to safety in Labuan Bajo, along with four crew members and the guide.

Tragically, Martín and his three children — aged 12, 10, and 9 — were first reported missing and subsequently confirmed dead by authorities in Indonesia and Spain, as search efforts yielded no evidence of survivors.

Consternación en el Valencia: Fernando Martín, entrenador de su filial femenino, víctima del naufragio en Indonesia



También están desaparecidos tres de sus hijos tras hundirse el viernes la embarcación en la que ibanhttps://t.co/p4GbPJelEM pic.twitter.com/INgGRdTWcb — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) December 27, 2025

Weather Blamed for Fatal Accident

The Indonesian authorities have linked the sinking to severe weather patterns and equipment malfunction. The nation's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) told the media that ocean swells associated with a tropical weather disturbance played a role in causing the dangerous sea conditions during the trip.

Stephanus Risdiyanto, the head of the Labuan Bajo Port Authority, informed the reporters that although the boat had received clearance to set sail, an 'unpredictable weather anomaly' led to surging waves that swept away the boat.

The tragedy unfolded in the waters of Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site east of Bali that attracts thousands of visitors each year. The isolated setting and vast stretches of ocean can render trips by sea dangerous during seasonal weather shifts.

Career and Football Impact

Martín has established a significant legacy in Spanish football. Following his time as a player in Spain's lower leagues, he moved into coaching, where his hands-on experience and systematic approach garnered him acclaim in youth football communities. His efforts concentrated on fostering new talent and establishing solid groundwork for young athletes advancing through the ranks.

At the time of his passing, Martín served as the head coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, significantly contributing to the club's academy framework. He played a significant role in the technical and personal growth of players, especially in women's football, an area that has increasingly captured the attention of Spanish clubs in the last few years.