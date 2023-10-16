Almost one-third of UK workers claim that they quit their jobs because of toxic workplace culture, according to a recent survey conducted by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

The organisation analysed responses from 2,018 workers and found that 28 per cent of the respondents left jobs in the past because of a negative relationship with a manager, while 12 per cent due to discrimination or harassment.

Half of these people were considering leaving their jobs in the next 12 months. One-third of the respondents said that they were less motivated to do a good job because of an ineffective manager.

"This stuff is dragging down businesses, dragging down the economy, and also stymying the ability of public services to do what we need them to do," said Anthony Painter, the CMI's director of policy.

He further argued that good managers are needed to improve the UK's economic performance.

"Economists have looked at this and they think that something in the order of a third of the difference between us and the most productive countries is down to the quality of management and leadership – right there is the reality," he added.

He added: "In any skilled area of modern work, you would expect people in positions of competence to receive at least minimal training. You want your plumbers to be trained, you want your cybersecurity people to be trained – well the same is true of managers."

Earlier this year, a survey involving 1,000 British workers claimed that one in four British employees had changed jobs at least three times in the last three years.

The main reasons people switched jobs were unsatisfactory pay and expenses such as parking, gas, and transportation costs. The survey was carried out by InstantPrint, a British-based online printing business.

The study also analysed respondents' motivations to leave their previous employment. As many as 13.21 per cent claimed their decision was influenced by social media, with 60 per cent of these respondents falling within the 25 to 34 age bracket.

Notably, TikTok's #QuitTok, a popular trend garnering millions of views, has been a source of inspiration for many.

Another survey conducted by the UK's leading independent job board, CV-Library, claimed that 58.2 per cent of UK workers are contemplating taking a side hustle this year.

It further added that with the constant increase in the cost of living, 76.6 per cent of those contemplating a side hustle are doing so "because they need or want more money." The remaining 23.4 per cent are planning so that they can get added job security in times when things are unpredictable.