In an era of constant change, the traditional practice of submitting a generic resignation letter in person has become a relic of the past. Recent data sheds light on a significant shift taking place in the office culture of the United Kingdom, as employees dare to take the leap, embrace job transitions, and bid farewell to the conventional 9-to-5 routine.

Among these transformative trends, a noteworthy phenomenon, known as "subdued quitting", has emerged, leaving employers both perplexed and British workers remarkably empowered

In order to investigate the causes of this tendency, a thorough survey involving 1,000 British workers was carried out. Surprisingly, more than 25 per cent of respondents reported having switched occupations three times in the previous three years. The younger generation was known as the "job-hopping generation", whereas those who are getting close to retirement stay put for the final years of their careers.

instantprint, a British-based online printing business, conducted research shedding light on the shifting employment landscape. The findings indicate that Generation X and individuals under the age of 18 have relocated an average of four times in the last three years.

Comparatively, 39 per cent of people aged 45 to 55 changed jobs three times, while a staggering 52 per cent of individuals aged 18 to 24 only switched once. Notably, respondents aged 65 and older reported no changes in their occupations, unsurprisingly clinging to the stability of their long-held positions.

Besides the conventional means of resignation, Instantprint probed participants about their departure methods, including texting, emailing, calling, or leaving voicemails; exiting the workplace without returning; deliberately underperforming; failing to return after maternity or paternity leave; calling in sick; taking excessive holidays; or even ghosting their employer or manager.

An astonishing 46.95 per cent of respondents admitted to having previously left a job through impersonal means such as text, email, phone call, or voicemail. Among those aged 25 to 34, a striking 64.07 per cent were dubbed "quitters".

Meanwhile, 27.85 per cent of workers simply surrendered, purposefully delivering subpar work until the conclusion of their notice period or until they were placed on gardening leave. Additionally, 28.86 per cent of respondents left their desks and never returned, leaving a void that echoes their silent resignation.

While a commendable 59.96 per cent of respondents adhered to their former employer's notice period, it implies that slightly more than 40 per cent did not. Among the respondents, 21.75 per cent confessed to never utilising their notice period, while 15.45 per cent took advantage of gardening leave. A mere 2.44 per cent fulfilled only a portion of their notice period, leaving their employers in a bind.

The study conducted by Instantprint also probed respondents about their motivations to leave their previous employment. Surprisingly, 13.21 per cent cited the influence of social media, with 60 per cent of these respondents falling within the 25 to 34 age bracket. Notably, TikTok's #QuitTok, a popular trend garnering millions of views, has acted as an inspiration for many who were searching for a sign to make a change.

Leading the reasons to depart was the issue of unsatisfactory pay, cited by 32.52 per cent of respondents. Childcare ranked second at 24.95 per cent, highlighting the challenges faced by working parents in finding the necessary support. Equally unsurprising, 18.90 per cent of respondents included expenses such as parking, gas, and transportation costs among their overall living expenses.

Laura Mucklow, the Head of instantprint, provided invaluable insights into the data, emphasising the paramount importance of attracting and retaining talented employees. Mucklow stressed that employers must go to great lengths to foster an environment that is not only welcoming and accommodating but also stimulating and motivating for their workforce.

Wrapping Up

Subdued quitting has become a powerful tool for British workers, enabling them to take control of their careers and pursue new opportunities. As the workplace continues to evolve, it is essential for employers and employees alike to recognise and respond to this silent resignation revolution. By embracing change and fostering a supportive environment, businesses can retain and attract talented individuals who seek growth and fulfilment in their professional lives.