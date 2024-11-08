Designing Futures 2050 marks the sixth international competition organised by the philanthropic educational initiative BE OPEN, in collaboration with various partners. This competition is open to students, recent graduates, and young professionals and aims to inspire innovative solutions for a sustainable and prosperous future, with a strong emphasis on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Programme.

In the 2024 Sustainable Development Goals Report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that "only 17 per cent of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) are on track, nearly half are showing minimal or moderate progress, and progress on over one-third has stalled or regressed.

The scarring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, escalating conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and growing climate chaos are hitting SDG progress hard... This report highlights the urgent need for stronger and more effective international cooperation to maximise progress starting now."

BE OPEN: Addressing The Gap

To address these challenges, BE OPEN launched this competition to raise awareness among young and emerging professionals in creative and engineering fields about the urgent need for action in achieving and adapting the Sustainable Development Goals to current realities. The competition seeks to foster the practical application of sustainability values by identifying, showcasing, and promoting creative ideas contributing to a global transition towards a sustainable and efficient future.

Elena Baturina, the Founder of BE OPEN, expressed her views on the initiative: "For the past six years, we at BE OPEN have worked to support the Sustainable Development Goals by running international student design competitions. Each year, we gather hundreds of outstanding, well-researched, and creative projects from young people around the globe. We are continually reassured that educating and motivating young individuals to lead sustainable change is the way forward. Every year, we strive to enhance our platform for discussion and idea exchange, providing opportunities for self-education, boosting confidence, and helping them recognise their importance."

How To Join

Participants can submit their projects in several categories to guide their approach to the challenge: Tackling Today's Issues, Envisioning Tomorrow, and Adapting the Sustainable Development Goals.

BE OPEN firmly believes in the vital role of creativity in achieving sustainable living. Innovative and unconventional thinking is essential to meeting the UN SDGs. Design thinking and creative action are critical, as design is crucial for implementing the UN SDGs.

The competition will reward top entries with monetary prizes and honorary recognitions, including the following:

First prize — €5,000

Second prize — €3,000

Third prize — €2,000

BE OPEN Founder's Choice prize — €3,000

Public Vote prize — €2,000

The international jury for Designing Futures 2050 will consist of BE OPEN Community members, business and academic representatives, and sustainability experts from past and current partner organisations. They will select 50 honourable mentions and determine the winners of the First, Second, and Third Prizes across all submission categories.

Elena Baturina will award the Founder's Choice prize, choosing the recipient from the 50 honourable mentions. The Public Vote prize will be awarded based on an online open vote among these mentions.