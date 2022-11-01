This article uses affiliate links, which means if you purchase products through these links, we may earn a commission. Click here to see our T&C . For licensing please click here

The Port of Douala (PAD) in Cameroon is the largest port in Africa, which is responsible for handling most of the country's maritime trade, including for countries lacking access to the ocean, such as Chad and Congo.

Since the French group, Bolloré left the port, it has been improved in recent years by adding new security measures to increase the revenues of Cameroon. In June, the Port of Douala launched the renovation of its container terminal in order to improve the fluidity and safety of operations in the port.

It lasted for two months and required an investment costing 473 million CFA. For phase one, the area included in the renovation was 10,000 m2, then the remaining area of 38,000 m2 followed, with a total of 48,000 m2. The construction of new quays and yards is also planned after this renovation to handle a larger cargo volume.

S&P Global Market Intelligence along with the World Bank ranked the Port of Douala as 30th out of 45 ports in Africa. This was released by the CPPI, the Container Port Performance Index, at the end of May.

History and Development of the Port of Douala

The Port of Douala is Cameroon's major seaport located in the Wouri River estuary. It is among the most important industrial centers in Central Africa that is home to the majority of the country's international trades, such as factories, breweries, and food-processing plants with facilities dedicated to cargoes, including timber, gasoline, bauxite, and bananas.

The town of Douala had served as an area of commercial and industrial activities since the 19th century when cargoes were transported there to permit trade between the coastal dwellers and traders from Hamburg and Breme. A German sailing company first developed the area in 1881. With the advent of World War I, when German colonies were seized, access to the port of Douala was made possible for ships with -4.0 meters draft.

The Port of Douala was renovated and is guarded by PortSec, a company in charge of providing security at the port. PortSec has been putting a lot of effort into improving security at the port and has succeeded in doing so. The digitization of the payment system at the entrance to the port has led to a fourfold increase in revenues in this segment.

They have risen from an average of 250 million CFA francs (nearly $410,000) in previous years to more than 1 billion CFA francs (1,5M€) currently. Statistics show that this number may reach 4,5M€ in the next two years. PortSec has invested heavily in infrastructure and security to increase revenues.

Expansion and Modernization of Port of Douala for 2030

Aside from renovating its container terminal, the Autonomous Port of Douala also announced in 2020 that it will launch the expansion, renewal, and renovation of its infrastructures in 2030. It will build an outer harbor off the island of Manoka, which is 35 minutes away from the small fishing port of Youpwé, near Douala.

The traffic at the port every year is around 15 million tons. 26 berths span more than 5.5 kilometers. In terms of width, the port stands at 400 hectares and features 7 specialized terminals, 15 warehouses, 65 hectares of open land, 25 kilometers of railways, and 20 kilometers of asphalt roads.

The port's authorities are expecting to transform the port into a "pole of excellence in the middle of the Gulf of Guinea" by increasing capacities by 2050. These investments make the Port of Douala the most modern port in Central Africa, allowing the country to develop its overall economy.