Emily, a busy mum, typically spends around £129 a week on her family's grocery shopping without much thought.

However, the rising inflation rate in the UK caused a significant increase of over 10 per cent in the cost of producing and distributing grocery items. That's equivalent to an increase of £0.15 from a loaf of bread with an original price of £1.50.

Imagine buying two loaves for each week. How much increase would that cost you?

As a result of this surge in prices, Emily has started to notice the impact on her grocery bills.

In her quest to save money, she discovers that her debit card offers cash back rewards at her local supermarket, Sainsbury's, which happens to be her regular shopping destination.

With per cent cash back rewards, Emily now stands to receive over £5 cash back each week, which adds up to £250 over the course of a year. These enable Emily to make significant savings on her grocery shopping, which she can use to enjoy a family day out or months free of family grocery shopping.

By taking advantage of the cash back rewards offered by her debit card, Emily can stretch her family's budget further and make the most of her grocery shopping while also enjoying some well-deserved family time.

Like Emily, if you're considering getting a debit card that offers cash back rewards at some of the UK's most popular retailers, the Suits Me Debit Card might be the choice for you!

Cash back debit cards can be a great way to save money and earn rewards for your everyday spending. By strategically using your debit card for your regular purchases such as groceries, gas, household expenses, or even online shopping, you can set extra money back into your pocket.

This is exactly what Suits Me is trying to help you with.

How Emily Got 2 Months Free Grocery Shopping

Curious about debit card cash backs, Emily looked for an e-money platform to take care of her needs. She came to Suits Me and applied for a Premium account which costs £4.97 monthly.

She filled in her identification within 3 minutes and waited for 3 days to receive her Suits Me Mastercard Debit Card.

Upon receiving the card on her post, she activated it by creating an online banking account by setting up a username and password. As she was in her account, she selected "Cards" from the navigation bar positioned at the top of the page and clicked "Activate Card" and then "Submit."

Since then, she was able to use the Suits Me Debit Card in her purchases.

Unaware of the cash back rewards for 14 months, she has never used the feature until the prices hiked.

In Emily's regular spending of £129 a week at Sainsbury's, she accumulated enough cash back rewards that could potentially save enough to cover two months' worth of her grocery budget or a year of card cost. This means free! Not to mention Emily's encounter on the separate days and other stores that offer Suits Me cash back rewards at different percentages like Asda - not a bad return for just doing regular shopping!

Suits Me Cash Backs

One of the most appealing features of Suits Me is its cash back rewards. By using the card at Asda or Sainsbury's, you can receive up to 3 per cent and 4 per cent cash back respectively. For frequent shoppers at these stores, the rewards can quickly add up, providing a nice bonus to your shopping trips.

Partnered with UK's most popular retailers, Suits Me offers cash back up to 15 per cent. This includes in-store cashback partners such as:

Argos,

Asda,

B&Q,

Bella Italia,

Cafe Rouge,

Carpetright,

Clarks,

Foot Locker,

Las Iguanas,

Halfords,

JoJo Maman Bebe,

Laithwaite's Wines,

New Look,

Sainsbury's,

Storey Carpets,

Virgin Experience Days, and

Yo! Sushi

While all of these offer in-store cash back, not all of them can be used when shopping online. To earn online cash back, you can shop at:

Argos,

B&Q,

Carpetright,

Clarks,

Foot Locker,

Halfords,

Laithwaite's Wines,

New Look,

Sainsbury's,

Storey Carpets, and

Virgin Experience Days

By using a cash back Suits Me debit card, you can earn rewards on your everyday purchases and redeem them for a variety of benefits, from statement credits to free groceries or even travel.

With inflation and rising costs affecting many areas of our lives, cash back rewards offer a simple and effective way to offset these expenses and make our budgets stretch further.

So if you're looking for a way to save money and earn rewards on your everyday spending, a Suits Me Cash Back Debit Card may be just the solution you need!