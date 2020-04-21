People finding new ways to make extra money while social distancing at home

The coronavirus outbreak has left businesses counting costs. They're barely able to keep operations afloat. However, entrepreneurs aren't the real victims of the economic shock waves from the coronavirus crisis. The global pandemic seems to be hitting regular people hardest, making some families worry about their financial future. This is because these individuals don't have a cushion; they don't have things they can live off of. When the economy starts to slip, jobs and income are at most risk. Saving for rainy days becomes paramount.

The novel coronavirus is taking a toll on households in terms of finances. The good news is that people have discovered ingenious ways to make extra money while they're stuck inside their homes. Fitness instructors are streaming their classes online while writers are selling bespoke pieces of work. People affected by the government-imposed restrictions related to the global pandemic succeed in turning their skills into profit. Here is what these people have to offer.

Selling products

While the world is struggling to deal with the negative consequences of the coronavirus, some people are trying to cash in on the epidemic by selling things like anti-viral wipes and graphic T-shirts. eBay recently removed a bunch of T-shirts with coronavirus slogans such as "Wuhan city tours" claiming that they profit from human tragedy or suffering. Let's focus on more positive things, shall we? There are plenty of ways to make honest money at home, such as selling your personal belongings. Amazon and Facebook marketplace allows users to sell anything from furniture to sports memorabilia.

Temporary delivery work

Companies need to fill in temporary positions for food and grocery deliveries. The workload has increased lately since people can't go out and buy the things they need for daily survival. As the demand for delivery services has started to rise, so have opportunities for gig work. Many choose to do temporary delivery work to supplement their incomes. According to The Money Pig, the earnings from these jobs are an important source of household income during tough economic times. Getting involved in side jobs makes a difference in the wallet. What's more, it provides the chance to try out something new.

Offering freelance services

We're likely to see more and more freelancers as the pandemic progresses. Independent professionals don't have to look too hard for work opportunities because there is an urgent need for people with solid computer skills. Translating news is very profitable nowadays. People who are bilingual or multilingual can translate for science and medical journals, among other things. The Internet may have connected the world, but people can't see stories if they're not in their native languages. New information is released on a daily basis, so translators are responsible for making sure the local community is informed. Today, there are many companies in search of translators or writers.

To sum up, people are actively protecting themselves financially from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. They are earning money from the comfort of their homes whenever they please. You can do that too. This crisis provides an opportunity to show off your skills. Social distancing shouldn't stop you from making some extra cash.