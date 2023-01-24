The UK is in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, and the politicians have been blaming everyone but themselves for the mess that the country finds itself in.

The latest to join the league is Tory MP Gareth Bacon, who claimed that people need to look at how they manage their personal finances.

"People will say they don't have enough money but... sometimes people will have to look at how they manage their personal finances and there's nothing wrong in that, that is not in any way a criticism of anyone and it's not patronising to say so," he said on BBC Politics Live.

He also defended Tory MP Lee Anderson for the latter's remarks about budgeting and food banks.

Jo Coburn - A lot of people going to food banks are in work.. how do you explain that?



Gareth Bacon(Tory MP) - I've never had to use a food bank, but people will have to look at how they manage their personal finances.. Lee Anderson 🤦



Chris Bryant - It's not as simple as that pic.twitter.com/pg6HsVLBmG — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 23, 2023

Last year, Anderson had come under fire for insensitive comments made in the House of Commons, wherein he said that poor people use food banks because they "cannot cook properly" and "cannot budget."

Now Bacon has done the same and went on to add that "people have to look after their personal finances, that's perfectly true."

His comments have sparked widespread outrage, with social media users, politicians, unions and charities condemning his remarks and attitude. He has been accused of demeaning people who are struggling to feed their families and keep themselves warm.

"Is there anyone in the Tory party who isn't an utter heartless spo?" wrote a Twitter user.

"Blimey. This lot create the economic mess that requires foodbanks then they have a pop at those using them," wrote another.

Another commented: "The corrupt Tory government have been in office for 13 miserable years. They should be absolutely ashamed that we have food banks. But they aren't."

The remarks come in the backdrop of experts warning that the UK's impending recession could be twice as bad as previously thought. Business Consultancy firm Ernst & Young's UK chair, Hywel Ball, has said that the country may already be in what has been one of the mostly widely anticipated recessions in living memory.