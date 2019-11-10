Chelsea FC is experiencing a renaissance of sorts this season. They have now logged their sixth consecutive win in the English Premier League. The latest victory came on Saturday against Crystal Palace, where the Blues chalked up a 2-0 win at home at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues completely dominated the first half of the match but were unable to convert. Palace was hardly able to penetrate Chelsea's half of the pitch in the first 45 minutes and were constantly under pressure. Chelsea finally broke through early in the second half when Tammy Abraham put the home team in front. The 52nd minute goal came thanks to fluid team play by Mateo Kovacic and Willian. The two players linked up perfectly to assist Abraham in his 10th goal of the season.

Christian Pulisic was equally brilliant in the 79th minute. He drilled in a header from close range right off a deflected shot from Michy Batshuayi. Meanwhile, James Tomkins squandered the best opportunity for Palace by shooting wide from just six yards.

In his first full season at the helm of the Blues, player-turned-manager Frank Lampard has made it clear that he intends to put his trust in the team's young guns. According to the BBC, Lampard fielded the youngest lineup that Chelsea has ever used in the Premier League.

Most of the players were in their early 20s. Abraham is only 22 while fellow scorer Pulisic is 21. Other Chelsea youngsters include Fikayo Tomori, 21 and Mason Mount, 20. Lampard also fielded 19-year-old Reece James, who made his first Premier League start against Palace.

Despite losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid over the summer, Lampard is proving that he has no time to cry over spilled milk. The young, dynamic team s quickly coming into its own. They had a somewhat shaky start to the season but they have now found their groove.

They will soon have to prove their consistency when they go up against some bigger teams. In the Premier League, they will next face defending champions Manchester City next weekend. In the UEFA Champions League, they will be facing Spanish side Valencia on Matchday 5 of the Group Stage.