A leading Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman in her 20s filed a complaint against him last week.

The 29-year-old man was detained on Monday from an address in Barnet, London and is being interrogated by police. The woman has claimed that he raped her while they were on holiday in the Mediterranean. She also showed police photos of bruising she allegedly sustained from the incident.

According to a statement from Scotland Yard, the alleged incident took place last month. "On 4 July an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police," it read. "It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022."

Read more 12-year-old girl raped multiple times after police refused to help her

"On 4 July a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing." The police reportedly reached his multi-million-pound gated mansion at 3 am.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the player in question was to play in the Qatar World Cup in November. It is not clear whether he will be able to participate in the pre-season fixtures ahead of the new season of English football which starts on August 5.

His club is aware of the developments. However, it has declined to comment. "The allegations are of the utmost seriousness. Club bosses are stunned about this. The player was due to be on a pre-season tour. He will now not be travelling with the side," a club insider told The Mirror.

"The law must be allowed to dictate what happens next. The player's colleagues are absolutely dumbstruck about this. It is a hammer blow to the club, but the police must do their job," they added. The player's identity has not been revealed by the police due to legal reasons.

This is not the first time that the Premier League has been rocked by such a controversy in recent months. Earlier this year, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was also arrested on suspicion of rape. He is under investigation for allegations made online by a woman named Harriet Robson, who is believed to have been his girlfriend.

Robson had taken to social media in February to show photos of her bruised and battered body, and accused the United forward of rape, assault and sending her death threats.

He was subsequently suspended from playing or training by the Premier League club. Greenwood remains on bail even as the probe continues in the case.