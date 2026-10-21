Princess Catherine has been described as a 'voice of reason' within the Royal Family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK and a series of public charity engagements that have prompted fresh claims of a 'rival court' around the Sussexes.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that Catherine is likely to encourage Prince William to remain focused on his work rather than become involved in renewed tension with his brother. Her comments followed a number of charity visits by Harry and Meghan in Nottingham last week, carried out in their capacity as private citizens.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and later moved to the United States. Their return to Britain has raised questions about how they will operate now they are no longer working royals.

Their Nottingham visit, which included a public walkabout and meetings with charities, has been interpreted by some royal commentators as a royal-style approach to public life.

That interpretation has contributed to speculation about a 'rival court', although neither Harry nor Meghan has announced any such plan. The couple's activities continue to attract attention at a time when relations within the Royal Family are reported to be strained.

Catherine's Role Amid the Sussex 'Rival Court' Claims

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that, in her view, Catherine's priority will be stability. 'I'm sure she will be annoyed if her work is overshadowed by something Harry and Meghan are doing, but she won't let it distract her,' she said.

'She will be the voice of reason, and I think she will encourage William to face forward, get on with his job and not be bugged by their activities,' Bond added.

Catherine has previously been reported to have taken on a similar role. She and Prince William have not been on speaking terms with Prince Harry for several years, and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare in 2023 is believed to have deepened the rift.

The brothers have occasionally attended the same events since then, but it has been claimed they did not speak.

Bond also referred to Catherine's experience of serious illness. 'As she has said, cancer gives you a new perspective, and she probably feels life is too short for grudges,' she said. 'It may look like a rival court, but it seems the Sussexes are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.'

Harry and Meghan have continued with public engagements, and if their charity work continues to resemble royal engagements, comparisons with working members of the Royal Family are likely to continue.

King Charles Draws a Clear Line

King Charles has responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's return to the UK with a letter sent on his behalf by Buckingham Palace stating that Prince Harry and Meghan are not returning to royal duty, which they left in 2020.

The letter was sent to Prince Harry's team, government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants. It stated that the couple remain 'private citizens' and that their return to the UK does not change their inability to use the titles 'His Royal Highness' and 'Her Royal Highness'.

It also stated that any work they undertake does not represent the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's team said at the time that the couple were 'surprised' by the letter.

King Charles is understood to remain on speaking terms with his younger son, although he has reportedly not seen him since Harry's return to the UK.

The King and Queen Camilla last saw Harry, Meghan and their two children in July at Highgrove House. That meeting took place more than a month before the Sussex family relocated from the United States to the UK in August.

Prince William and Catherine have not commented publicly on Harry and Meghan's return. It is also reported that they have no plans to see them in the near future.

Harry and Meghan have continued to build a public profile in the UK through charity work and other engagements, prompting some commentators to suggest similarities with the activities of working members of the Royal Family.