TikTok is a phenomenal platform that has won the hearts of more than one million people. The social network has about 1.9 billion active users in over 150 countries. People spend about 34 hours a month on the site, which is growing rapidly. Despite rumours that the network was created exclusively for teenagers and children, TikTok has become a truly working and effective marketing tool for businessmen, brands and influencers.

Because platforms such as Instagram are not yet as popular among corporations and world leaders in sales, it is easier to become popular on the site. However, getting to the top is not easy; it's not enough to shoot a good video and wait for you to have an audience.

You need to prepare for the account to look solid. If you contact a proven company like Viplikes, you can create a base of subscribers, likes, and comments to make your account statistically better. This method is used not only by novice creators but also by popular makers to increase the likelihood of concluding advertising contracts.

In the article, we'll discover the possibility of promotion on TikTok for your brand.

What Tasks Can You Solve Using the Platform?

Increase brand awareness and attract the target audience's attention to your brand. Since there are many young, solvent people online, this is a great option to win their attention. You can even increase the number of sales, applications, and clicks on the company's website. Boost customer trust. Users are tired of annoying and banal ads. Now, you can use a new format to attract new customers. Form a positive image of the brand, create a good picture and establish communication with customers. In the modern world, image plays an important role. The better you look in the eyes of potential buyers.

If your brand is still not in the media sphere, now is the time to fix it!

Promotion Methods You Should Try Today

Branded Masks and Effects

Like Instagram, creative masks are now popular on the platform, which creates an additional visual effect in the video. Creating branded masks is an ideal opportunity to launch a large advertising company with the help of users themselves. This does not require spending hundreds of dollars; many experts suggest a small cost for creating the effect. Start using masks in your videos, and try to start a trend so that they become as recognisable and popular as possible among users.

Hashtag Challenges

Hashtags for promotion can be used in different ways, but the most effective variation is a branded tag challenge. To do this, you'll need memorable music and an interesting challenge. Such videos are often included in recommendations and receive many views. With this method, you'll be able to get new viewers organically.

Creating such content can take a lot of time, effort, and even money if you need the help of a professional. It'll cost more than if you decide to get some boosts from Vipikes. This method is no less effective than similar activity because you expand the audience with the purchase. The more viewers on your page, the more attractive your account will look to potential subscribers.

Branded Music

A viral, fashionable and memorable track is half the success in promoting a company on the platform. You may have noticed that most videos were shot using the most popular music. Thus, the makers are trying to bring their creativity to the top.

The more popular the track, the higher the probability that the video will get into the recommendations section, and the reach will be possible to increase. You can create your viral sound, and a strong associative bond will be built between the track and the brand.

Among the more than a billion people who use TikTok daily as a network where they can relax and have fun, your customers will definitely be. Take a few minutes to create a profile, work on content and promotion, use different formats, and stay on trend. The result will please you!