Quant Strats, the leading event for quantitative leaders, is scheduled to happen this Oct. 8 at Convene 22 Bishopsgate in London. The event is expected to draw over 250 industry leaders, positioning itself as a crucial gathering for those looking to engage with the next wave of quant finance innovation.

This year, Quant Strats will provide a unique platform for networking, learning, and discussions on the latest strategies and advancements shaping the industry's future. The UK Advisory Board features prominent figures from across the quant landscape, including top executives from leading funds and respected industry consultants. Notable members of the Advisory Board include:

• Stefan Zohren, Deputy Director, Oxford-Man Institute

• Michael Steliaros, Global Head of Portfolio Engineering and Trading, ADIA

• Matt Greenwood, Chief Innovation Officer, Two Sigma

• Laura Serban, Managing Director, AQR

• Hamza Bahaji, Head of Financial Engineering, Amundi Asset Management

• Anthony Ledford, Chief Scientist, Man AHL

• Yana Kramer, Client Portfolio Manager, Voya Machine Intelligence, Voya Investment Management

• Mark Fleming-Williams, Head of Data Sourcing, Capital Fund Management (CFM)

James Raddings, Content Director at Quant Strats, said, "Building on the continued success and expansion of the Quant Strats community, this event truly has become the must-go-to event in the Quantitative investment world, and I look forward to welcoming you back to Bishopsgate, London, this October!"

Why You Can't Afford to Miss Quant Strats

In an increasingly complex financial environment, leveraging quantitative strategies is essential for staying competitive. From selecting the right data to building a top-performing team, these key insights will help you navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.

Selecting the Right Data in a Competitive Market: Discover how to identify and choose the most valuable data sources amidst a crowded and saturated marketplace.

