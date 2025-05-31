Wizard Liz didn't plan to go viral over heartbreak. But in May 2024, the Belgian influencer found herself in the headlines, not for one of her signature affirmations, but because her personal life had unexpectedly spilled into public view.

Reports surfaced that Liz, real name Lize Dzjabrailova, had ended her engagement to American YouTuber Landon Nickerson after he was accused of cheating. The timing made the situation even more intense, Liz's brand is built on emotional strength and setting high standards. Her fans weren't just shocked; they were furious on her behalf.

Who Is Wizard Liz?

Liz was born Lize Dzjabrailova in Belgium. She is of Chechen descent and fluent in French, Dutch, and English—something she occasionally references in her posts. She hasn't shared her exact age, but she's believed to be in her mid-20s. Her content often references psychological concepts and self-help literature, giving it a grounded, research-informed tone.

Liz often dresses in black, speaks slowly, and pauses intentionally. Her most viral lines—'discipline is love' and 'you deserve more'—aren't trends; they're repeated mantras in her community. She continues to post regularly. Her tone has shifted slightly since the breakup, carrying more reflection. But the message remains the same: raise your standards, love yourself, and never settle.

The Calm Voice That Went Viral

Liz's journey into internet fame didn't come through viral dances or quick comedy skits. Instead, it began quietly in 2021 with a few videos that struck a nerve. She spoke slowly. Her tone was deliberate. Her message? Heal yourself, stop settling, and choose yourself every time.

By 2023, millions had tuned in. Her TikTok account exploded, now boasting over 4 million followers. Instagram followed suit. Her black-and-white aesthetic and firm delivery gave her a rare quality: she felt like a mentor rather than an influencer.

She wasn't selling beauty tips or travel reels. She was teaching women to walk away when they weren't being treated well. Now, faced with a very public breakup, her audience watched closely to see how she'd live her own advice.

A Breakup That Hit Home

The details of the split were reported by multiple media outlets. According to those reports, Liz called off her engagement with Nickerson following allegations of infidelity. The influencer herself didn't comment publicly, but her silence spoke volumes.

There were no tell-all posts. No cryptic captions. Just more videos, slightly quieter perhaps, but still steady. For her followers, that restraint felt powerful. 'She lives what she teaches,' one popular comment read.

What Comes Next?

Liz has never revealed much about her business plans, but fans often speculate about a future book or wellness brand. She's hinted at long-term goals, but for now, her content stays personal and focused.

Her messaging aligns closely with the 'soft life' and 'hyper-independence' movements—terms embraced by Gen Z women looking to prioritise peace and emotional clarity. In many ways, Liz has become one of the quiet leaders of that shift.

Still Standing

Wizard Liz might have entered the public eye through her words, but she's remained there because of her consistency. She doesn't just talk about emotional discipline, she shows it. When things got difficult, she didn't lash out. She didn't disappear. She carried on.

And in doing so, she reminded her followers, many of whom have come to see her as a digital big sister that strength doesn't always have to be loud.