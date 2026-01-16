Ex-NBA guard Delonte West was arrested in Virginia last month following an alleged robbery, authorities said, adding to a series of recent legal troubles for the former NBA player. West has since been released on bond to a treatment facility, with public attention once again turning to his financial situation and a long-circulating rumour tied to his NBA career.

What Happened in Delonte West's 2026 Arrest

West was arrested last month in the Belle Haven area of Virginia following an alleged robbery and assault, according to TMZ Sports. Police said officers responded to a report along Richmond Highway after a caller claimed they had been robbed and assaulted and identified the suspect nearby.

Authorities said West was taken into custody without further incident. The total amount allegedly taken from the victim was approximately $23 (around £17). He was later released on a $1,000 (roughly £745) recognisance bond and is due to appear back in court in March.

West's attorney, Brandon Sloane, told TMZ Sports that his client is using the incident as a wake-up call. Sloane said West has been released on bond to a treatment facility and is seeking professional help, adding that West is appreciative of the public support and well wishes he has received in recent weeks.

A History of Recent Legal Trouble in Virginia

The latest arrest adds to a string of encounters West has had with law enforcement in Virginia. In November 2024, he was arrested after officers found him unconscious. Police said he refused medical treatment and was taken into custody for his own safety due to intoxication.

Earlier that year, in June 2024, West was arrested after officers attempted to serve a warrant related to alleged violations of release conditions, with resisting arrest listed among the accusations. He was also booked later in 2024 on a trespassing allegation. The repeated incidents have raised continued concern about his well-being since leaving professional basketball.

Delonte West's Net Worth and Financial Reality

There is no verified net worth figure for Delonte West in 2026. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, West's current net worth is around $100 (about £74). Meanwhile, during his NBA career, West reportedly earned $16.4 million (£12.2 million) while playing for teams including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics and Dallas Mavericks.

Those earnings, however, date back more than a decade. Any current net worth estimates circulating online vary widely and are not supported by recent financial disclosures. Public reporting has consistently shown that West's present circumstances are far removed from his peak earning years, with ongoing legal issues and health struggles contributing to financial instability.

Did Delonte West Really Sleep With LeBron's Mom?

One of the most searched questions connected to West stems from a rumour that emerged during the 2010 NBA season alleging he had a relationship with the mother of LeBron James. The claim spread widely at the time and became part of NBA folklore, but it was never substantiated.

Neither West nor James has ever confirmed the allegation, and no evidence has surfaced to support it. Despite this, the rumour has remained attached to West's public image for years and frequently resurfaces whenever his name trends online. It remains an unproven claim rather than an established fact.

Mental Health, Treatment and Public Concern

West has previously spoken about struggles with mental health and substance use, issues that have been well documented since his retirement from the NBA. Former teammates, coaches and fans have, at various points, attempted to offer assistance.

His attorney's confirmation that West has been released to a treatment facility following the latest arrest signals another effort to address those challenges. As his legal case proceeds, public attention continues to focus on whether this episode represents a meaningful step toward stability for a former NBA player whose post-career life has been marked by repeated hardship.