Ramon Sicre is a man on a mission. As the founder of Clever (partnerwithclever.com), a New York City-based strategic development agency launched in 2023, he's tackling the broken promises of the tech world with a bold approach to AI that empowers entrepreneurs and businesses.

Sicre's journey—from a young founder burned by betrayal to a visionary reshaping how tech serves its users—is a story of grit, instinct, and a fierce commitment to protecting others from the wolves he's faced.

Klubink: The Rise and the Reckoning

Sicre's entrepreneurial spark ignited early with Klubink, a venture he launched as a young founder with big dreams. He didn't start small—he got into an accelerator, raised funds, and handled the back-end operations himself, orchestrating logistics, strategy, and everything needed to set the stage.

'I had it all ready to launch,' he says, a hint of pride in his voice. 'Just needed the app delivered.' But the agency he hired to build it? A disaster. 'I trusted them with everything—my money, my idea—and they botched it,' he recalls. The failure tanked Klubink, leaving him with a brutal lesson: even an airtight plan can collapse if you bet on the wrong team. That sting didn't stop him—it shaped him.

Adding fuel to his fire was Marcos Cuevas, one of Spain's top entrepreneurs at the time, whose bold moves and relentless drive left a mark. 'Watching him taught me what it takes to push through,' Sicre says.

The Headhunting Hustle

Sicre's next move was pure audacity. When the dev agency for Klubink kept failing to deliver, he took matters into his own hands, walking straight into the offices of the world's most prominent headhunting firm that summer—no appointment, no hesitation—just a kid determined to hire a software developer to save his project. 'They thought I was wearing a hidden camera,' he laughs.

'I was young, scrappy, and they weren't used to someone just barging in.' The stunt didn't land him a developer that day, but it opened his eyes. 'I saw how the tech market works—full of gatekeepers and wolves in sheep's clothing, preying on your inexperience,' he says. 'They'll dry you if you don't know the game.'

That realisation hit hard. Sicre had been on both sides—burned by an agency and stonewalled by a system that thrives on opacity. It fueled a fire: tech shouldn't be a trap but a tool.

From Lessons to Leadership

Sicre didn't retreat—he levelled up. He dove into consulting, working with Miquel Alimentació to build a pricing system that flexed with real-time demand, then took on gigs with agencies and startups, fixing their tech messes with a sharp eye and sharper solutions. By 2023, he was ready to strike out again, launching Clever to flip the script on the market he knew was broken.

Clever isn't just about AI agents—it's about building the visions of entrepreneurs and businesses. Think of it as your go-to AI consultant and development hub, crafting MVPs infused with AI technology or delivering custom AI agents that adapt on the fly, optimising pricing, logistics, and more—all secure, self-hosted, and free from third-party chokeholds. 'Businesses need control, not chains,' he says.

The Why Behind the What

Sicre's mission is personal. 'I've been the guy who trusted too much, who got eaten alive by the system,' he says. 'Now I'm here to ensure it doesn't happen to others.' Clever's his answer—a way to arm entrepreneurs with tech that's transparent, not treacherous. He's not just building a company; he's building a shield for the dreamers who've been where he was.

The Man and the Mission

Sicre's no cookie-cutter founder. He's got a global pulse—his fascination with international relations frames AI as a chess move in a bigger game—but he's as comfortable diving into open-source code over a late-night espresso. There's a quiet cool to him, a guy who's been bruised but never beaten, and now he's swinging back with purpose.

'Entrepreneurship's about fixing what's broken,' he says, the Klubink scar still audible. 'I've been there. I get it.' He's building a legacy—one agent, one client, one win at a time. Ramon Sicre's got the scars to prove he's honest, the skills to prove he's ready, and the vision to prove he's next. Watch him rise.