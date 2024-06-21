Reset Connect London, the leading sustainability, net-zero and decarbonisation event and the flagship event of London Climate Action Week, is set to return to ExCeL London on June 25-26. This industry-leading event, unique in its comprehensive approach to sustainability, aims to unite business leaders, investors, policymakers, and industry experts to drive the global sustainability agenda forward.

The comprehensive program for this year's Reset Connect London will offer practical insights into case studies, legislative frameworks, future trends, investment opportunities, and more, all geared toward assisting delegates in reaching their sustainable goals. Moreover, the event ensures that each delegate will find valuable information and connections to advance their sustainability activities by offering various subjects and sessions.

What Can Leaders Expect From Reset Connect 2024

Attendees can expect the presence of high-profile speakers from some of the top companies in the world, including executives from companies such as BMW, CGI, DSV, Google, IBM, IKEA, KPMG, and National Grid. Moreover, several city leaders, municipalities, local authorities and innovators like Blue Onion, CEN-ESG, Dutch Clean Tech, osapiens, Ripple, Route2, Soil Capital, and The Disruption House will attend.

The event will also include attending some of the world's most significant investment and financial services firms, such as BNP Paribas, Clean Growth Fund, CPP Investments, EDB Singapore, Sustainable Ventures, and M&G Investments. These business titans will impart their knowledge and expertise, offering priceless advice on navigating the challenging terrain of sustainability and net-zero tactics.

For this industry event, attendees can anticipate a thorough and engaging program through insights-driven keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions from four main stages: Cities & Nature Stage, Net-Zero Business Stage, Finance & Investment Stage, and Pitch & Invest Stage. The most recent tactics, approaches, and solutions from business executives across various industries will be discussed in these sessions. Start-ups and scale-ups can also present market-ready solutions to a panel of investment professionals through the new Pitch & Invest program.

The Reset Connect London exists to urgently address the need for actionable solutions in the face of climate change. Businesses worldwide are realising the critical importance of switching to sustainable models as the repercussions of climate change become increasingly apparent. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Global Risks Report warns that failure to address climate change is one of the most significant global risks facing society over the next ten years. This stark warning underscores the vital role of companies in incorporating sustainability into their business plans.

Reset Connect London is free to attend, so don't miss this chance to be part of a transformative event that will set the stage for a sustainable future. By bringing together a diverse array of voices and perspectives, it provides the collaborative environment necessary to drive meaningful change. Whether you're a business leader, investor, policymaker or industry expert, this is an event you don't want to miss. You can find out more at www.reset-connect.com.

How The World's Biggest Companies Are Investing in Sustainability

In a world where sustainability should be a top priority for companies to ensure a better future for the next generation, some of the world's biggest companies are launching their own sustainability initiatives in their own way to move towards having operations that will help save our planet from degrading over time.

These initiatives are not just symbolic gestures, but significant steps towards a more sustainable future. Check out some of the initiatives from these companies who will be part of Reset Connect London 2024: