Robert Herjavec, the famed Shark Tank investor, is known for his candid and pragmatic advice. When asked about low-time commitment businesses that could generate significant profits without demanding extensive effort, his response was refreshingly straightforward: "Don't get into business."

This bold statement wasn't meant to deter aspiring entrepreneurs but to underscore the reality that even seemingly simple business ventures require substantial time, effort, and financial commitment. In a recent YouTube video from his series, 20 Questions Billionaires Get Asked Every Day, Herjavec laid out a reality check for those hoping for quick and effortless success in entrepreneurship.

Herjavec's No-Nonsense Reality Check

In the video, Herjavec recounted a conversation where someone asked him to recommend a business that could yield substantial returns without demanding much time. His reply, "Don't get into business," was both surprising and enlightening.

Herjavec explained that even businesses perceived as low-maintenance demand considerable initial effort. "Even easy businesses that you think are going to be easy and not require a lot of hands-on... Guess what? At the beginning, they're all going to suck your time," he noted. He stressed that this is the nature of entrepreneurship—requiring both financial investment and unrelenting dedication.

"Guess what? At the beginning, they're all going to suck your time, they're all going to suck your cash, and they're all really hard," Herjavec remarked, shedding light on the dual challenges of time and financial resources. He also warned against the illusion of "easy" business ventures, reminding would-be entrepreneurs that building a smooth-running operation often takes years of hard work.

"Business is just hard. It takes many years to get to easy," Herjavec concluded, urging people to enter business only with realistic expectations and a readiness to persevere.

A Different Perspective: Mark Cuban's Passive Income Playbook

While Herjavec advocates for accepting the hard work of entrepreneurship, his fellow Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban, presents an alternative strategy—building wealth through passive income. Cuban's approach involves investments and income-generating activities that require less hands-on effort, offering a complementary perspective on financial success.

Here are Mark Cuban's top seven ways to make money while you sleep, according to reports:

1. Reap the Benefits of Dividends

Investing in well-established companies that pay regular dividends is a proven way to earn passive income. Dividends offer shareholders consistent payouts, often quarterly, while allowing equity growth over time.

2. Diversify with the S&P 500

Investing in the S&P 500 provides exposure to the top-performing companies in the United States. This diversified approach is considered less risky than individual stock picks, offering steady growth with minimal effort.

3. Low-Cost Mutual Funds for Simplicity

For those who prefer a hands-off strategy, Cuban recommends low-cost mutual funds. These funds offer diversification across a variety of assets while keeping management fees low.

4. High-Yield Savings Accounts for Security

For low-risk, accessible investments, Cuban suggests high-yield savings accounts. These accounts provide better interest rates than traditional savings options, allowing your money to grow passively.

5. Explore Fractional Real Estate

Fractional real estate investments allow individuals to participate in property income and appreciation without purchasing entire properties. This approach makes real estate more accessible to a broader audience.

6. Peer-to-Peer Lending

Cuban points to peer-to-peer lending as a high-risk, high-reward strategy. Acting as a lender in these platforms enables you to earn interest, though it's essential to diversify and proceed cautiously.

7. Monetise Your Passions

Finally, Cuban encourages turning personal passions into income streams. Whether it's a hobby or a niche interest, aligning your business with something you love can bring both financial and personal rewards.

Two Approaches to Wealth Creation

The insights of Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban highlight the dual paths to building financial independence. While Herjavec emphasises the grit and perseverance needed for hands-on entrepreneurship, Cuban's approach showcases the potential of passive income strategies.

Both perspectives underscore that achieving financial success is not about shortcuts but about persistence, smart investments, and a clear understanding of your goals. Whether you lean towards Herjavec's emphasis on dedication or Cuban's focus on passive streams, a combination of the two could offer a balanced roadmap to lasting wealth.