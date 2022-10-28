Like father like son, or in this case, daughter. Professional wrestler Ava Raine continues four generations of perhaps the most famous Samoan dynasty by following the footsteps of he father, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Ava Raine, whose real name is Simone Johnson, officially made her WWE debut on Tuesday night on NXT's TV broadcast of the world-famous wrestling franchise. Her professional debut comes 26 years after The Rock took to the ring for the first time in 1996.

History Made 👏: Simone Johnson Becomes WWE’s First 4th Generation Wrestler. The Anoa’i Dynasty Keeps Growing.☝🏽 @TheRock @AvaRaineWWE pic.twitter.com/UALfbHslmc — 𝙎𝘼𝙈 ♠ (@sameer_si27) October 26, 2022

Dwayne Johnson has not only become a legendary wrestler, he expanded his career to conquer Hollywood. He has since become one of the highest-paid actors in the industry after making his breakthrough from wresting into the silver screen.

Now, Ava Raine, while not officially carrying the Johnson name, is seeking to make a name for herself using the same path her father did.

In her debut appearance, she came out as one of the members of Joe Gacy's group, the Schism. As is the nature of the WWE, there was some drama before the big reveal. Initially, she lurked in the audience wearing a hood and started helping out the Schism as the group engaged in a rumble in the ring as part of a weeks-long storyline.

Eventually, the 21-year-old was unmasked, marking her official debut since first joinig the WWE in February 2020. Since that time, Marca reports that she had been training at the Florida Performance Center owned by the WWE organisation.

Ava Raine made history by becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler withing the WWE brand since its inception. Needless to say, her pedigree almost guarantees her success.

Regardless of her famous Samoan lineage, Ava Raine confirmed that her Schism family made her feel like she has her own identity. "The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I am supposed to be, this family completes me," Raine said.

Fans can expect to see her in more fights alongside Gacy and other Schism members Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid.