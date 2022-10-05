World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Carmella has blasted rumours about an alleged sex tape that was leaked involving her and husband Corey Graves. The former WWE women's champion was trending on social media after a screenshot of the alleged clip was shared online.

Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, and her husband, who is a commentator with the WWE, came under heavy criticism as the leaked photo made its rounds. It soon became clear that it was a doctored image, while the clip was of an amateur couple posing as the WWE stars.

The 34-year-old former wrestler then blasted back at the allegations via her Twitter account. Carmella first labeled the video a fake, but was complimentary towards the female posing as her in the leaked sex tape.

"Y'all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days..." Carmella wrote. "She cute, but she ain't me."

She further added: "ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you'll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You're out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It's disgusting."

Carmella, who is contracted to the RAW Brand in the WWE, received a wave of support after the allegations. It was led by fellow WWE star Natalya Neidhart, who said: "Often imitated but never duplicated!"

She also got messages of support from many of her 1.1 million followers on Twitter. Many simply sent her messages of love, while one claimed that the haters will never win.

Carmella married Graves, whose real name is Matthew Polinsky, in 2022 after three years together. She is stepmother to the WWE commentator's three children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amy Schneider.

Meanwhile, WWE is gearing up for its Extreme Rules PPV on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. Bianca Belair will be among the headline acts as she defends her RAW women's title against Damage Control leader Bayley, while the Rated-R superstar Edge returns for an "I Quit" match against the Judgement Day's Finn Balor.