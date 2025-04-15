Sam's Club is on the move. The warehouse retail giant is targeting growth, strategically placing new stores nationwide. This expansion raises key questions: What's driving this push? Where are these new locations popping up? And just how many fresh stores are in the works?

Demand for warehouse shopping remains strong, and Sam's Club uses that to its advantage. The Walmart-owned store revealed plans to introduce up to 15 new locations annually. Not only that, but every existing Sam's Club is set for a remodel, so expect a fresh appearance at your local store.

What's Behind Sam's Club's Growth Spurt?

At first glance, it might seem odd to grow right now. Concerns about tariffs and inflation are causing shoppers to be more cautious, so people generally hold back on spending until the economic situation improves. However, it is worth noting that stores like Sam's Club give shoppers the best bang for their buck.

They function as a place where shoppers find savings on groceries, prescriptions, and fuel. On top of that, new customers get access to even more savings. You can save up to half on your annual membership. So, Sam's Club isn't showing signs of losing its luster.

While other retailers faced challenges, warehouse clubs continued to thrive. Sam's Club saw its sales jump by 5.9% compared to last year. Also, their online sales grew by 24%, indicating a rise in customers using their curbside and delivery services.

Sam's Club's New Store Locations

Sam's Club has revealed plans to launch three new stores in 2025. Here's where they'll be located:

Grapevine, Texas

Tempe, Arizona

Lebanon, Tennessee

Also, Sam's Club is beginning construction on seven additional stores. These won't be ready in 2025, but they confirm the retailer's dedication to opening 15 stores each year. By opening new stores and fixing up current ones, Sam's Club hopes to attract more members.

Chris Nicholas, the US CEO, stated their goal is to see membership numbers double within 8 to 10 years. 'This is one of the fastest, most scalable transformations happening in retail today, Nicholas said.

'We're investing with intention — in our fleet, our associates and the member experience — to become the world's best club retailer,' the top executive added.

It's not just Sam's Club; other warehouse stores are expanding, too. Costco is adding 28 new locations, and BJ's is planning 25 to 30 new stores within two years, concentrating on new sites in Tennessee, Florida, Texas, and Georgia.

The People Behind The Success

At the heart of Sam's Club's growth are its 100,000 associates. Sam's Club has improved efficiency and employee satisfaction through recent pay increases, career development, and AI tools that automate repetitive tasks.

Creating a community of women within Sam’s Club to provide mentorship, empowerment, and development is what Women in Retail is all about 💙 #SamsClub #SamsClubOpportunity #WomenInRetail pic.twitter.com/Okjc5tWOdb — Sam’s Club (@SamsClub) October 3, 2022

'When a member has a meaningful, positive interaction with an associate, they're more likely to renew — and stay loyal,' Nicholas said in a blog post. 'We're building a culture that supports our associates as much as our members because that's how we win.'

What It All Means

To sum it up, Sam's Club is capitalising on its current success by opening new stores. They've announced three locations for this year and are starting work on seven more. Though shoppers are feeling the pinch of inflation, Sam's Club and similar warehouse clubs provide excellent value, which increases their appeal during tough economic periods.

'We are not limited by our physicality — we are enabled by it,' Nicholas noted during the Walmart Inc.'s 2025 Investment Community Meeting. 'Our omnichannel model creates more opportunities to engage with members where they are, and how they want to shop.'