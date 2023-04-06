It is widely known that Lewis Hamilton has come from a humble background. And to make a career in F1, an aspiring driver needs to have sufficient sponsorship, which was not the case for Hamilton. Drivers have to buy parts, tyres, fuel and manage their travel and all this isn't cheap.

Born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, Hamilton struggled with finances during his early days in karting, which is usually a hobby of the well-to-do due to the amount of money involved.

Hamilton's humble background

Hamilton's father took up multiple jobs to help his son fulfil his dreams. Anthony Hamilton worked as an IT support for the railways, while he also worked as a salesperson and dishwasher, among other jobs. Anthony later on went on to work as his son's manager and technician, working on the young driver's cars.

But being as determined as he was, Hamilton also began to work at a very young age. He took on odd jobs to make some extra income, including being a bartender when he was 17. The seven-time F1 champion still remembers some hilarious memories from the time he was behind the bar.

Hamilton, who is a role model to many, holds one of the legendary stories of rags to riches as he is currently one of the richest sportspersons across the globe. Hamilton, who made his F1 debut in 2007, has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles, tied with Michael Schumacher, and holds the records for the most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (192), among others.

Hamilton was not always a teetotal

Approaching his 40th birthday, Hamilton has maintained his body to be able to continue competing in the intense sport of F1. One crucial part of his regime is that he does not consume alcohol. But Hamilton, who received a knighthood at Windsor Castle in 2021, has admitted that he has not been teetotal his whole life, having decided to test some enjoyable drinks while working behind a bar as a teenager.

While speaking ahead of last weekend's Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton said he has "never been into pubs" as a customer, but recalled his final shift working as a bartender at a pub.

"I worked at one when I was 17. I was a bartender. I think I was getting like £3.50 an hour or something ridiculous like that. It was minimum wage. It was a good experience – but the best part was when I quit.

"On the last day, I cleaned up the bar and I was like, 'what are these drinks that I've been giving everyone?' I tried everything and my dad had to come and pick me up! I was absolutely hammered. I tried a little bit of everything," Hamilton told Fox Sports.

It won't be wrong to assume that the hangover the next day could have been one of the reasons behind Hamilton becoming teetotal. Nevertheless, the Brit star has always gone out of his comfort zone to keep himself at the peak of his powers to ensure the longevity of his F1 career. A few years ago, Hamilton even switched to a plant-based diet.

"It is just about changing your mind," he told the New York Times of the change in 2019.

"We're taught all these things from a young age about what you should and should not eat. I think it's about educating yourself and being open to it. It's something I really wanted to do. "For sure, it hasn't been easy to learn new things and new ways, but I've felt so good for the last year and a half. It's been such a great decision," the Mercedes driver added.

Hamilton bagged a podium finish at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix as he finished second, behind winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. After three races in 2023, Hamilton has 38 points and is placed fourth in the drivers' championship.