Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary said in a recent X post that if he woke up with no money and had to earn $10,000 (£7,441) in 30 days, he would sell customer acquisition services with social media.

He wouldn't panic or chase luck through a lottery ticket, but would leverage digital access to explore avenues for creating cash flow.

Countless people are trying to turn their phones into a paycheque, posting reels, chasing likes, and monetizing their Facebook pages, hoping the algorithm will pick up their content.

While this strategy of becoming a content creator can work, the segment has become too crowded and is built on foundations beyond the user's control. For instance, minor changes in a platform's regulations can ban your content or freeze your income.

Walk Into a Business And Offer to Bring in Customers

However, O'Leary believes there is a better and faster way to make money. His approach of one useful tool beating a thousand clever posts does not require an audience or trends, but a narrow target and a simple offer.

'Just with your phone—if you know how to edit video and post it on social media, you can acquire customers,' O'Leary said in a recent X post.

He says to simply walk into businesses and tell them to pay you $100 (£74.42) for every customer you bring them.

'You'd be amazed at how many business owners have no idea how to use social media,' he said in the clip. 'And if you've grown up with a phone in your hand, you do.'

The millionaire investor described this strategy as 'the number one source of income when you're really looking for something to make money,' adding that this is the 'best side hustle there is.'

In all, if O'Leary had no money in his bank account, he wouldn't try to be seen but would attempt to be needed. He would create content quietly, sell directly, and improve what works to let the business grow from usefulness.

O'Leary's Side Hustle is Evaluating Small Businesses

The entrepreneur judges small business ideas and looks for small inefficiencies that cost people time, money, and energy. Once he finds roadblocks in businesses, he designs tools to eliminate the friction and charges money for them.

The multi-millionaire's strategy has a low overhead, high demand, and no requirement for capital to start the business. As many people are trying to 'build a brand' or become influencers, O'Leary recommends skipping the followers to focus on results.

Overall, if you can put together a short clip, add some music, and ensure it reaches the right audience, you have a marketable skill. Your phone is more of a lever rather than a distraction, and the best side hustle could be all about solving problems people are willing to pay for.

