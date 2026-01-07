Billie Young cares for her husband, who is battling cancer. The Dallas resident has been banking with Wells Fargo since 1996. However, she decided to close her account after the bank refused to assist her in a fraud case where she lost $14,952.52 (£11,079).

In August 2024, the 83-year-old wrote two cheques: one to pay her utility bills and another to settle her car loan. While the electricity bill cheque was processed normally, the cheque for her car loan was cashed by an unauthorised party, draining her Wells Fargo account.

When Young contacted Wells Fargo about the fraud in May 2025, the bank denied her claim, citing 'untimely reporting'. The bank also stated it would not reimburse Young for the disputed transaction.

Young's family say the loss has had a significant impact. Her granddaughter, Kecia Byars, described the emotional toll: 'It's been very sad, and more so to see we can't get through a bank visit without her vomiting or being in tears.'

Wells Fargo's Negligence

According to Young's family, she contacted Wells Fargo well within the bank's reporting window to file a reimbursement claim. On 6 September, she called to inquire about the cheques. A bank representative told her that the electricity bill cheque had not yet been cleared. Young then requested a stop payment.

At the same time, she was informed that her car loan cheque had been processed. However, the representative did not notify her that the cheque was cashed by someone other than the intended payee. This lack of communication led Young to believe the loan had been paid off. She was shocked the following month when she received a bill from the lender stating a remaining balance.

Cheque Altered, Signature Forged

In mid-October, Young obtained an image of the cashed cheque, revealing that the payee's name had been changed to an unknown individual, and her signature had been forged.

Young filed a fraud claim with Wells Fargo, and her family lodged a report with the Dallas Police Department. They shared that the tampered cheque was initially rejected by the bank because it appeared fraudulent. However, another bank decided to cash it nonetheless.

This case, first reported by WFAA, has attracted nationwide attention, with many calling in to share similar stories of elderly individuals whose fraud claims were denied due to timing issues.

Kecia Byars said, 'The floodgates have come open, from emails to DMs, my Instagram.' People have shared things that have happened to them and to their elderly parents.'

Concerned about the incident, some have asked whether the family plans to start a GoFundMe to seek donations. However, Byars clarified that the family does not intend to do so, expecting Wells Fargo to do the right thing instead.

Wells Fargo has agreed to re-review Young's case. Meanwhile, the Dallas Police are also investigating the matter.