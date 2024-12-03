Sanitary pad manufacturers in China are facing severe backlash after investigations and viral videos revealed that many popular brands are selling products shorter than their advertised lengths. The revelations have sparked outrage on social media, raising concerns about deceptive marketing practices and the quality of feminine hygiene products.

Revelations Spark Widespread Criticism

In early November, videos began circulating on Chinese social media, showing women measuring sanitary pads from well-known brands. The results were shocking: nearly all products fell short of their advertised lengths, some by at least 10mm. One user asked in a viral video, "Will cutting a few centimetres help you strike it rich?" This statement captured the public's frustration and ignited a broader discussion about the exploitation of women's needs. This investigation, highlighted on YouTube, spurred further consumer backlash.

According to an investigation by The Paper, nearly 90% of the examined sanitary pad products were found to be shorter than advertised, with many containing reduced absorbent layers. National standards allow a 4% margin of error for pad length, but there are no specific regulations for absorbent layer sizes, leading to significant gaps in quality control.

Manufacturers Respond to the Backlash

Popular brands such as ABC and Shecare issued public apologies following the uproar. ABC faced additional criticism after a customer service representative reportedly told a complainant to "choose not to buy" their products if dissatisfied. Later, the company described the comment as "inappropriate" and pledged to improve its product standards to achieve "zero deviation."

Chinese state media, including Xinhua News Agency, condemned these practices, emphasising that "the quality of sanitary pads is directly related to the health and comfort of the user." Authorities have since announced plans to revise national standards to address these discrepancies.

A History of Controversies

This is not the first time the Chinese sanitary pad industry has faced scrutiny. In 2016, a major counterfeit operation was uncovered, producing millions of unsanitary pads under false brand names. Similarly, in 2021, a woman discovered a needle inside a sanitary pad from the popular brand Space 7, prompting public apologies and a promise of investigation.

These recurring issues draw attention to the lack of oversight in China's feminine hygiene market, which is valued at approximately £10 billion ($13 billion) annually.

The Bigger Picture: Impact on Women's Lives

The controversy also highlights a global issue: the challenge of ensuring women's access to safe, affordable menstrual products. According to the World Bank, over 500 million women lack adequate access to menstrual hygiene products. This lack of access has far-reaching consequences, often referred to as period poverty.

In the UK, period poverty affects an estimated 2.8 million women, or 21% of the female population, per Trust for London. Many are forced to reuse disposable pads or resort to unsafe alternatives such as socks or newspapers, as outlined by ActionAid.

Unsafe menstrual practices significantly increase the risk of health issues such as urinary tract infections, toxic shock syndrome, and skin irritation. According to UN Women, the stigma surrounding menstruation further prevents many women from seeking medical help or discussing their needs openly. Charities such as Period Poverty UK work to combat this issue by providing free sanitary products to vulnerable groups, including homeless women and refugees.

Calls for Accountability and Action

The uproar over sanitary pad lengths underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability in the menstrual hygiene industry. Chinese authorities and manufacturers must prioritise quality and safety in their products. Meanwhile, the global conversation about period poverty highlights the importance of making menstrual products accessible and affordable to all.

As Chinese consumers demand better products and companies face growing scrutiny, this controversy serves as a stark reminder that menstrual health is not merely a personal issue but a public health and human rights concern.