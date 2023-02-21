A woman who was sacked by her employer for calling in sick on Mondays is set to receive £3,453 in compensation.

Celine Thorley, 25, used to work for Acute Barbers in the students' union at Cardiff University when she was fired by her boss, Christian Donnelly. She started working at the shop in 2018 and was sacked in October 2021 after she failed to report to work on a Monday after hosting a Halloween party on the weekend.

"Hey Chris I know you're going to be mad at me but I can't make it to work sorry I really didn't think I was going to be this bad I'm not well at all I was a mess yesterday and I've woke up this morning and was sick straight away. I really thought I was going to be okay today… my stomach is killing me and I'm all shaky… I really can't get out of bed Chris. I'm soo sorry!" she messaged Donnelly on Monday morning.

Donnelly did not believe her and fired her, accusing her of "phoning in sick on Mondays" for four years. Thorley approached a tribunal about her unfair termination. She told the court that she suffered from endometriosis and had "severe pain" on the day she was fired, per a report by Metro UK.

She told the court that her employer did not follow a "fair process." She also mentioned that her mother-in-law took the day off to care for her and that she was on a waiting list to see a gynaecologist. Thorley had not been formally diagnosed with the condition when she was fired from her job in 2021.

Donnelly, in his defence, claimed that she took more days off than her colleagues and has taken off on 17 Mondays and Tuesdays in total.

Employment Judge Roseanne Russell said Thorley had "physical impairment" from menorrhagia (heavy periods) and ordered Donnelly to pay 3,453 pounds in compensation to Thorley because he failed to follow formal procedures while dismissing her.

Endometriosis is the term used to describe the condition where tissue in the body behaves like that in the womb. It can affect the ovaries, Fallopian tubes, stomach, bladder, and bowel, according to the NHS website.

The disease can affect women differently and can be difficult to diagnose. Common symptoms include pain in the lower stomach or back, as well as after or during sex. Periods can be heavy and bring on debilitating pain, including when urinating and emptying the bowels. Menstruation can also cause nausea and diarrhoea. Fatigue and a lack of energy are also signs of endometriosis.