In less than two full seasons as an NBA and Dallas Maverick player, Luka Doncic has surpassed Jason Kidd as the record holder on triple-doubles, with 22 after their 127-123 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Posting 30 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists in the game, it only took Doncic 122 games to reach the milestone, roughly posting one triple-double stat in every five games.

This season, he is averaging 28.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. It shows that he can and will post triple-doubles every few games.

According to Mavs Moneyball, Doncic also became the third player to produce 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in one game before turning 22 years old. The other two players are superstar legends Oscar Robertson and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Doncic just celebrated his 21st birthday last week, February 28.

The reigning Rookie of the Year (an indefensible title), became an All-Star this year starting for Team LeBron. He is also an MVP candidate following James Harden, LeBron James, and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His triple-double achievement this early in his career is a big surprise for a team that fostered players like former MVPs Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash. Previous record holder Jason Kidd played for the Mavericks in his twilight years and is now the assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. In his prime, the play master averaged 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists a game.

Doncic is leading a team that's currently in 7th place in the Western Conference. Depending on their upcoming performances, they can jump up to fourth if they continue their winning streak. Doncic's leadership and on-court performances are making him a fan favorite across the league. It explains his high voting tally in this year's All-Star game, his Rookie of the Year award, and his current ranking in this season's MVP race.

There were rumours that his votes are being trumped up by his pretty face, but it doesn't discount the fact that the sophomore is putting up superstar numbers. His off-court sportsmanship, such as exchanging jerseys with Rookie of the Year 2020 candidate Ja Morant after the game with the Grizzlies last Friday, is helping turn this 21-year old into a future NBA superstar.