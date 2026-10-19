About 7.3 million people are on Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Recipients will see two payments in December and none in January. SSI is a monthly benefit for people with little money who are disabled, blind, or 65 and over. Their January payment comes on Thursday 31 December, because 1 January 2027 is New Year's Day.

That payment is the first at the new rates. One person can get up to $1,029 (about £772) a month, $35 (about £26) more than this year. No federal rate for one person reached $1,000 (£750.40) before. Nothing more arrives until February, so that money must last a whole month.

How Much the Federal Benefit Is Worth

Frank Bisignano runs the Social Security Administration (SSA). On Wednesday, 14 October, his agency said that every benefit it pays will rise by 3.6 per cent. This yearly cost-of-living adjustment follows the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). A single person's old monthly top rate was $994 (about £745), the highest in agency tables since 1975. On X, the agency shared the news the same morning, as the post below shows.

❗BREAKING❗76 million Americans will receive a 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in their monthly Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2027. Learn more: https://t.co/ZFjSgZZqm4 pic.twitter.com/xJ7MqRajxT — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) October 14, 2026

The SSA takes other countable income, such as wages, off each SSI payment. Anyone with that kind of income gets less than the maximum. Some states add their own top-up. Couples who both qualify can share a monthly maximum of $1,544 (about £1,158), up from $1,491 (about £1,118). AARP, a group for Americans aged 50 and over, issued a statement. Its chief executive, Myechia Minter-Jordan, called the annual increase 'critically important,' citing rising costs.

Why the Money Comes Early

Federal rules make the first of each month SSI payday. When that date falls on a weekend or holiday, the SSA pays on the working day before. Those on SSI and Social Security will get January's Social Security on 31 December because their 3 January payday falls on a Sunday. The extra deposit is not a mistake. In past years, SSA staff have said such a deposit is just the next one arriving early, so nobody needs to report it.

A campaign group says the yearly change arrives months after prices have already risen. Shannon Benton, executive director of The Senior Citizens League, a group for older Americans, made that case on 14 October. 'Prices go up today, but benefits stay the same for months...' she said. On the SSA's list of past adjustments, the 2027 increase is the largest since 2023 and follows a 2.8 per cent rise for 2026.

What Recipients Should Check Next

Account holders can view their new amount in the Message Centre of their my Social Security account from late November, up to three weeks before paper notices. People who have not created one and chosen paperless notices by 18 November will get a letter by post in December. The SSA also warns that its services are free and no government body asks for fees by wire transfer or gift card.

The savings limits have not changed. A single person can still hold no more than $2,000 (about £1,500) in countable assets, and a couple $3,000 (about £2,250), the SSA's fact sheet shows. Both of those figures date back to 1989, the Social Security Advisory Board says.