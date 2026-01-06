WWE RAW delivered an unexpected turn this week as Stephanie Vaquer confirmed she is sidelined with an injury yet will not relinquish the Women's World Title.

The announcement, made in the ring, immediately shifted focus to what happens next for the division, leaving fans and rivals alike waiting for clarity on how WWE plans to move forward.

Injury Confirmed on WWE RAW

Vaquer appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW wearing a walking boot, offering the first official update since her absence from recent live events.

Introduced by Jackie Redmond, the champion confirmed she had sustained an ankle injury and would miss upcoming episodes of RAW.

WWE also clarified that the injury has already kept Vaquer off the company's holiday tour, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

While no timetable was given for her return, Vaquer made clear that the injury would not force her to step aside. Her appearance marked the first time WWE publicly addressed her status, putting speculation to rest while opening up new questions about the title picture.

Stephanie Vaquer is asked "What's next?"



She says her injury will not stop her. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bE9wmfmqFI — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 6, 2026

How the Injury Happened

The injury traces back to a recent WWE RAW match in which Vaquer competed against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella.

Although the bout was described as competitive, Vaquer did not emerge unscathed. Shortly after, she was pulled from scheduled appearances, prompting concern over her availability heading into the new year.

WWE has not released medical specifics beyond confirming an ankle issue, and there has been no indication of surgical intervention. The company has limited its comments to confirming that Vaquer is out indefinitely.

The Title Decision That Changed the Conversation

The most striking moment came when Vaquer addressed the status of the Women's World Title. Despite confirming she will be away from television, she stated she will not vacate the championship. No interim champion was announced, and no alternative plan was outlined during the segment.

In WWE terms, an injured champion choosing to retain a title without a return date is notable. Historically, extended absences have often led to titles being vacated or defended through interim measures. That did not happen here, immediately placing the spotlight on WWE RAW's booking direction.

Questions Facing WWE RAW

Vaquer's decision raises several practical questions for WWE RAW. With the champion unavailable, how will contenders be positioned in the coming weeks. Will challengers wait for Vaquer's return, or will WWE introduce a temporary solution to keep the division active.

For now, WWE has not announced changes to upcoming title plans. The lack of detail leaves the women's division in a holding pattern, with potential challengers unsure when or how they will get an opportunity.

What WWE Has Confirmed So Far

What is known is limited but clear. Vaquer is injured, out indefinitely, and absent from upcoming RAW episodes. She remains Women's World Champion, and there has been no directive to strip or suspend her title reign.

What remains unknown includes the severity of the injury, the expected recovery timeline, and whether WWE will adjust its approach if the absence becomes prolonged.

Focus on an Uncertain Title Picture

Vaquer ended her announcement by expressing determination to return stronger, signalling confidence rather than concern.

Until that return date is established, WWE RAW enters a period of uncertainty, with the Women's World Title at the centre of attention and no immediate answers offered on-screen.