A former Disney child actor has sparked widespread concern after alleging he lost his job at Universal Studios in retaliation for reporting a suspected paedophile around children.

Steven Anthony Lawrence, best known for playing Bernard 'Beans' Aranguren on Even Stevens, made the claim in a public Instagram post that has since drawn significant attention online and raised questions about workplace reporting and child safety at major family attractions.

Lawrence said his employment at Universal Studios Hollywood ended after he alerted management to what he described as a serious concern involving children.

He framed the decision as retaliation, stating that he could no longer remain associated with the company given what he claims to know.

Universal Studios has not publicly responded to the allegation, and no independent evidence has been provided to substantiate the claim.

What Steven Anthony Lawrence Has Alleged

In his Instagram post, Lawrence claimed that he reported a 'suspected paedophile' internally and was subsequently pushed out of his role.

He said the decision followed interactions with his supervisor and a human resources representative, whom he alleges retaliated against him for speaking up.

Lawrence explained that he delayed sharing the information publicly because he hoped to reach an amicable resolution with his employer.

He added that leaving the job was painful but necessary, saying he could not in good conscience continue working there if children were potentially at risk. He also warned parents in stark terms, stating that he would never allow his own child to visit Universal Studios Hollywood.

Social Media Reaction and Industry Support

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users expressing support for Lawrence and urging transparency from Universal Studios.

Among those commenting was his former Even Stevens co star Christy Carlson Romano, who publicly praised him for speaking out.

The combination of Lawrence's child-actor background and the nature of the allegation has amplified the reaction.

Searches linking Universal Studios, child safety and Lawrence's name surged following the post, reflecting public sensitivity around allegations involving children and large entertainment brands.

What Remains Unverified

As reported by TMZ, Lawrence has not provided documents, emails or other material to corroborate his claim, and there has been no confirmation of law enforcement involvement.

Universal Studios, along with the supervisor and HR representative named by Lawrence, has not issued a statement addressing the accusation.

As a result, the allegation remains one-sided and unproven. Media outlets have sought comment from all parties involved, but there has been no response so far.

Why the Allegation Has Struck a Nerve

Universal Studios markets itself as a family-friendly destination visited by millions of children each year.

Any claim suggesting that internal warnings about child safety were mishandled carries reputational risk, even when unverified.

The situation also touches on broader concerns about whistle-blower protections and how employees are treated when they raise serious issues.

For many readers, the story extends beyond celebrity news. It intersects with ongoing debates about safeguarding, accountability and transparency at major entertainment companies, particularly those whose core audience includes families.

What Happens Next

The situation remains developing. Any official response from Universal Studios, additional evidence from Lawrence, or confirmation of external investigations would significantly change the picture.

Until then, the claim stands as an allegation that has fuelled public scrutiny and online debate, with further updates expected as more information becomes available.