A recent report has found that many tech professional workers in India operate for extremely long hours in the workplace.

The study was carried out by Onscurity and Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with respondents including web and app developers, data scientists, data analysts and software developers. The research was conducted across cities such as Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kochi.

Among the revelations was that over half of the tech staff in India have to put in an average of 52 and a half hours of work per week; this is higher than the average time experienced by workers in other fields across the nation at 47 and a half hours per week.

51 per cent of India's tech worker respondents to the survey stated that they typically spend between nine to 12 hours at work each day. Two per cent claimed that they spend more than 12 hours a day at their job, whilst the remaining 47 per cent of tech professionals revealed that they have to operate five to eight hours a day.

The long hours that many of the tech staff in India are being put through regularly have led to them experiencing much physical pain and overall detriments to their bodies. Fifty-five per cent of workers claimed that working long hours has caused their health to suffer.

The physical downsides to the tech professionals spending this long at work are back and neck pain, stiff muscles, back issues, and severe headaches. Also, prevalent issues include:

Eye-sight problems.

Gut issues.

Poor sleeping patterns.

They have more weight as they likely spend extensive periods sitting at their desks.

Lack of sleep is one of the main consequences of the long working hours, as there is not enough time for the tech staff to unwind and detach themselves from their duties. The study found that 26 per cent of them are enduring significant issues with their sleeping routines, whilst 51 per cent only get an average daily sleep time of five and a half to six hours.

According to the research, the most common reason workers spend long hours at their tech jobs is a high number of meetings. Also, leaving staff in the office for lengthy periods is caused by abrupt changes, unrealistic deadlines, and their work being returned for retooling.

KCCI secretary general Bharat Patel touched on the current state of India's tech sector for employees: "Working in the IT/ITES sector is exceptionally demanding, akin to traversing a tightrope. With tight deadlines and inevitable setbacks, employees' health often bears the brunt. Therefore, focusing on preventive measures is paramount."

Not only does the tech professionals' physical health take an adverse turn in their current working climate, but their mental well-being also faces the consequences. Forty-five per cent of the survey's respondents admitted that they have suffered from anxiety, stress or depression.

Also, they need to experience more of a social life, with 74 per cent claiming that they are forced into not showing up at family gatherings and meetups due to their increasingly high work demands. Ultimately, this lack of personal time leads to workers experiencing burnout, isolation and loneliness.

CEO and founder of Onsurity, Yogesh Agarwal, believes that balance is needed in the work-life of India's tech professionals. He commented: "It's crucial that we don't overlook the daily struggles of tech professionals in our pursuit of success, as neglecting their wellbeing could not only render technology jobs unappealing but also hinder the true potential of these individuals."