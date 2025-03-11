On 6 March, 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudikhsa Konanki vanished while on a spring break trip to the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana. According to reports, she was last seen with friends on the beach at around 4 a.m.

As search efforts continue in the Dominican Republic, the circumstances surrounding Konanki's disappearance remain unclear.

Local investigators are exploring the possibility that she may have accidentally drowned. However, new testimony from a hotel guest has raised fresh concerns about the events of that night. The guest, said to be a new friend of Konanki, is a 24-year-old man who was reportedly the last person to see her before she went missing, is now under scrutiny.

What Does the New Testimony Say?

Konanki, originally from Chantilly, Virginia, was visiting the popular Dominican resort with a group of six female students from the University of Pittsburgh. According to reports, after some time socialising with other guests, she and Joshua Stevem Ribe, another tourist from Iowa, remained behind at the beach for a swim as the others returned to their rooms.

It should be noted that according to local news sources, Ribe was the last person to see Konanaki, and since then, he has provided different accounts of what happened.

According to Dominican news outlet El Nacional, Ribe told police that he experienced a rough surf and decided to return to shore, but he asked Konanki if she was ok.

In his second version of the statement, Ribe stated that strong waves hit him and Konanki, and while he managed to get out, before passing out, he last saw Konanki in knee-deep water. According to Dominican Today, this version is present in the complaint made by Konanki's father, Subbarayudu Konanki.

Lastly, in his final version, Ribe told police that he spotted Konanki walking along the shore before he fell asleep. Reports suggest that, for now, the police have not indicated that Ribe is a suspect, but they have confirmed that he has been cooperating in the investigation.

Uncertainty Over What Happened

With Ribe's different accounts, it had now become more difficult for the investigators to pinpoint one scenario on what might have transpired the night when Konanki went missing.

Although Dominican authorities are suggesting that Konanki may have drowned after jumping into the ocean early that morning, with search efforts covering land, air, and sea, however, her family is not convinced.

Konanki's father, Subbarayudu Konanki, who flew to the Dominican Republic with his wife and friends shortly after his daughter was reported missing, fears there may be a more sinister explanation.

While speaking to WTOP-FM, Konanki's father said, 'It's four days, and if she was in the water, she would likely have been strewn to shore. She's not found, so we're asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction.'

In the complaint, it was mentioned that Konanki's belongings, such as her phone and wallet, were left behind with her friends, which her father seems to find very odd. 'This is unusual because she always carried her phone with her,' he said.

Konanki's father has also urged the authorities to broaden the scope of the investigation. 'In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play,' he said, according to WTOP-FM.

International Support and Continued Efforts

The disappearance of Sudikhsha Konanki has gained international attention. Authorities from the US have also reached the search area to accelerate the investigation. According to reports, the FBI, Homeland Security, and Dominican Republic authorities are collaboratively working on this case.

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in the Dominican Republic is reported to be in contact with local officials to ensure the case receives the necessary attention.

RIU Hotels have also expressed their sympathy in a statement and confirmed their cooperation with local authorities.

Family Remains Hopeful

As described by her family, Konanki is an ambitious and bright girl who desires to become a doctor someday. While speaking to CNN, her father said, 'My daughter is a very nice girl. She's ambitious. She wanted to pursue a career in medicine.'

The Konanki family moved to the US from India in 2006. Sudikksha's neighbours in Loudoun County, Virginia, who have known her since she was very young, are praying for her safe return.

Shekar Pendem, a family friend, said, 'It's already been four days, and we're so worried. They should expand the search area beyond the resort area. We're expecting it to go beyond that and any other possible angles because that would be very helpful.'

As the search continues for the missing student, Sudiksha's family and friends remain hopeful about her safe return.