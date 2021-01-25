The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have booked their spot in Super Bowl 55 against the reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs. The event is scheduled to take place on February 7 at the Buccaneers' Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to a victory against the Green Bay Packers thanks to three touchdown passes. They won their NFC Championship game with a 31-26 scoreline, making way for Tampa's first Super Bowl in 18 seasons.

Meanwhile, the defending champions defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 at the AFC Championship played at the Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs dominated the match thanks to two touchdowns from Travis Kelce alongside ones from Mecole Hardman, Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

It will be a unique experience for Buccaneers fans, who now have an opportunity to watch their team compete in the Super Bowl in their own home stadium. However, according to the BBC, only 22,000 spectators will be allowed to enter the premises. The limitations are brought about by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, and they are lucky to even be allowed to have any spectators at all.

As an initiative towards honouring the hard work of health care workers, 7,500 out of the total allowable number of tickets have been reserved for them. These tickets will be distributed for free.

The Buccaneers last lifted the Super Bowl trophy back in 2002. The arrival of Tom Brady has obviously been a huge factor behind their recent success. The 43-year-old will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl this year, and will be gunning for his seventh personal victory. This time, he will be attempting it with Tampa, after having won six previous titles with the New England Patriots. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of last season, and has immediately created a massive impact.