Dustin Poirier was left surprised after Conor McGregor went off the boil and cancelled their upcoming trilogy fight after being incensed by accusations that he held back a $500,000 donation that was promised prior to their clash at UFC 257.

Poirier, who knocked out the Irishman at UFC 257, recently revealed that team McGregor has yet to make good on their promise of donating $500,000 to "The Good Fight Foundation."

The former two-division UFC champ defended himself by claiming that his team did not get any details about where the money would go, but Poirier went on to suggest that his team was ghosted by McGregor and his team after they stopped responding to emails about the money.

The initial exchanges were cordial between the two mixed martial artists but McGregor put the niceties to the side and let Poirier know that he will not take the accusations lying down. He not only insulted the American but also revealed that their upcoming fight was off.

"You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f**king brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw. I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid," McGregor tweeted about Poirier.

Poirier responded with his own tweet but seemed to take inspiration from the adage "action speaks louder than words" as he posted a gif of him knocking McGregor out during their fight in January. The Irishman responded with an image of him knocking Poirier out in 2014 with the comment "smell ya later pea."

"The Diamond" as Poirier is fondly known, was still unclear if McGregor was serious about pulling out of their trilogy match, which is scheduled to potentially take place in July. He posted a caricature of the two from UFC 257 on his Instagram page with the question "Part 3 or nah?" The ball now, is clearly in McGregor's court.