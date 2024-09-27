Target has recently modified one of its most recognisable policies due to years of customer misuse. Target's renowned return policy has finally been adjusted after years of retailers reporting customers returning items that were heavily used or stolen.

In recent weeks, Target has quietly updated its return policy on its website, signalling its intention to curb further abuse. The revised policy reads: "Target reserves the right to deny returns, refunds, and exchanges, including but not limited to prevent fraud, suspected fraud, or abuse."

Target's decision to modify its return policy is motivated by years of customer abuse, including the return of stolen items and items that are several years old. This change comes shortly after suppliers expressed concerns about Temu's lenient return policy, which allows customers to return items without sending them back.

Target Tightens Return Policy Amid Rising Abuse

A Target spokesperson confirmed to The Street that the wording of the return policy has been modified, but the core policy itself remains unchanged. This policy allows for the return of most unopened items in "new condition" within 90 days.

"Target wants to make clear to customers who abuse the very generous returns policy that their days are numbered. Fraud or deception will not be tolerated. Staff are now on the look out for fraud," a source told DailyMail.com.

A recent report from the National Retail Federation revealed that US retailers lost $101 billion due to return abuse last year. Half of these retailers reported that customers were returning used, non-defective products.

In addition, 44 percent of retailers reported that customers had attempted to return shoplifted or stolen merchandise. Also, 37 percent witnessed attempts to return products purchased with fraudulent or stolen payment methods.

Prominent retailers, including Target, have been increasingly impacted by theft. Target closed nine stores in four states due to "theft and organised retail crime." The company's employees have long expressed concerns about customers exploiting the company's generous return policy.

"I had so many people coming in with bogus returns; it was ridiculous," a former Target employee wrote on Reddit. "One guy brought back a USED ink cartridge he said was too big for his printer, it was obviously used and I shook it, told him it was empty."

Another employee stated a customer attempted to return items they had previously shoplifted. "I had someone try to use their inmate ID for a return. Would you believe that they had just taken the items off the shelf before coming up to me," the employee wrote on the thread.

A third employee added, "Something pretty common at my store is people trying to return a bunch of old shaving razors, facial cleanser and personal care products all at the same time."

Target Joins Retailers Battling Return Fraud

Other major retailers like Costco also have lenient return policies, even extending to half-eaten food. However, these policies have exceptions, excluding cigarettes, alcohol, and batteries.

Target has implemented another significant change this year: shoppers can no longer pay with checks. The store announced this decision in May, recognising the declining popularity of checks, although this payment method remains common among some seniors.

While physical and digital cards have become the primary payment method, customers seeking to avoid cards often choose cash. Target, the seventh-largest retailer in the United States, announced in May that it would no longer accept personal checks starting July 15, citing shallow usage.

This decision aligns with a growing trend of retailers discontinuing personal check acceptance. Aldi and Whole Foods have completely banned personal checks, while others have limited their use to specific registers. 'When it comes to payments, checks are something of a relic,' retail expert Neil Saunders of Global Data told DailyMail.com.